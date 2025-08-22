Drunk Manx Grand Prix track crosser jailed after practice incident

A man who crossed the Manx Grand Prix track while it was closed has been jailed.

A man has been jailed for crossing the Manx Grand Prix track during a live session.

The 38-year-old crossed the track on Tuesday 19 August near the St Ninians Crossroad section, during a practice session for the Manx Grand Prix road race.

He appeared in court on Thursday 21 August and pled guilty to entering a closed road, provoking behaviour, and being drunk in public, as reported by Isle of Man Today.

There was also a fourth charge of common assault, but this was withdrawn after the defendant pled guilty.

A video posted to Facebook on Thursday morning shows the incident where the defendant crosses the track. Shortly after he reaches the other side, a motorcycle comes past at race speed.

The defendant entered the track after being told to stop, including by marshals, and was arrested in a park afterwards.

Isle of Man Today reports that the man was told by magistrates: “It’s beyond words how serious this could've been.

“You put not only yourself in danger but riders and the public.

“Your record of offending is appalling. You’re a local man and you should have known better.”

The man’s defence advocate, Paul Rodgers, said that he has mental health issues and could lose his accommodation if he was imprisoned.

“Being sent to prison would be an enormous step back,” Rodgers said.

“We appreciate that the wider public will be calling for immediate custody, but ask the court to see it in the context of his problems.”

He was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison; 16 weeks for crossing the closed road, and eight weeks for provoking behaviour.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

