Davey Todd hints at sandbagging on Prosperity Racing Ducati at Classic TT

Davey Todd has teased that he is sandbagging on the Prosperity Racing Ducati at the Classic TT.

Todd was second-fastest in Wednesday night’s qualifying for the Formula 1 race, but was 14th in Thursday’s session.

Rob Hodson led the way on Thursday - notably Michael Dunlop and Dominic Herbertson were also outside of the top 10.

Todd will be racing the iconic Ducati 916.

“It’s super fun and I’m really enjoying riding this Prosperity Racing Ducati,” he was quoted by Belfast Newsletter.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“My team-mate Sam West is doing a good job of looking after the bike for me and all the other boys have been doing a good job, so I’m really enjoying just spinning some laps.

“I’m really happy with it bike and it seems to be in a really good place, and I’m loving that bike.

“It’s steady away – we know what the name of the game is for the Classic TT, it’s to finish, so we’re just nursing her at the moment and we’ll wait for the race to fully show our hand.

“We’ve got to make the finish line is the important thing.”

Davey Todd

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Todd has encountered problems this week with his other machinery.

He had to stop on his CB350 Honda on Wednesday, while his Yamaha TX500 leaked oil.

“Definitely, it’s better now than it happening in the race,” Todd reacted.

“It’s unfortunate because at this stage we could really do with laps, but it is what it is.

“It’s all part of the Classic TT of course and these old bikes have all had a hard life, most of them, and we’re not giving them an easy time, especially those 350s – I can’t believe how much of the course is flat-out on one of those things.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not an easy life for them and it’s not easy keeping them going, but we’ll do our best for the rest of the week.”

Todd was given special permission to join the practice and qualifying sessions alongside Manx Grand Prix riders early this week, before his Classic TT rivals took to the course.

That’s because, after Thursday’s qualifying, Todd must switch his attention to the British Superbike Championship this weekend.

Todd is competing at Cadwell Park on the 8TEN Racing BMW.

He is expected to be back on his stunning yellow Ducati on Monday on the Isle of Man when Classic TT qualifying resumes.