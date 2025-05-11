French MotoGP, Le Mans - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'45.283s 5/6 306k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.072s 4/6 310k 3 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.240s 5/6 307k 4 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.245s 5/6 304k 5 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.305s 5/5 307k 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.571s 5/6 310k 7 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.584s 4/6 299k 8 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.608s 5/6 304k 9 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.643s 5/6 304k 10 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.825s 5/6 306k 11 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.252s 5/6 303k 12 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +1.376s 5/6 304k 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.447s 5/6 294k 14 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.611s 4/6 304k 15 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.664s 5/6 305k 16 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.784s 4/6 293k 17 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.825s 5/6 296k 18 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +2.132s 5/6 299k 19 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +2.149s 4/6 294k 20 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +2.756s 5/6 294k 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +2.783s 5/6 278k 22 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +5.636s 4/6 295k

* Rookie

Official Le Mans MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1m 29.324s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini Ducati 1m 31.107s (2024)

Honda's Joan Mir leads a wet morning warm-up for the 2025 French MotoGP at Le Mans, which was red-flagged with a few seconds remaining to retrieve the fallen bike of Alex Marquez.

The track is drying, but forecasts predict further rain could fall before this afternoon’s grand prix.

Mir finished the session 0.072s clear of former team-mate and Sprint winner Marc Marquez, with Franco Morbidelli and home star Johann Zarco completing the top four.

Home pole qualifier Fabio Quartararo, riding in a special Yamaha livery, was 15th with Marquez's factory Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia 20th after running off.

The Yamaha riders have the new engine plus some chassis parts used at the Jerez test available this weekend.

Pedro Acosta and Somkiat Chantra underwent arm pump surgery following Jerez. Acosta is riding this weekend, but rookie Chantra is still recovering.

Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira is returning to MotoGP action after missing the last three rounds due to a shoulder injury in Argentina.

Injure reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Takaaki Nakagami is making his Honda wild-card debut, after retiring from full time competition at the end of last season.

After equalling Honda’s all-time record of 22 GP wins in a row, Ducati can set a record if a Desmosedici wins Sunday’s French Grand Prix.

An official MotoGP attendance record of 297,471 weekend fans was set at Le Mans last year.