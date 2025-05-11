2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2025 French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 6 of 22.

French MotoGP, Le Mans - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'45.283s5/6306k
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.072s4/6310k
3Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.240s5/6307k
4Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.245s5/6304k
5Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.305s5/5307k
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.571s5/6310k
7Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.584s4/6299k
8Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.608s5/6304k
9Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.643s5/6304k
10Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.825s5/6306k
11Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.252s5/6303k
12Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+1.376s5/6304k
13Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.447s5/6294k
14Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.611s4/6304k
15Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.664s5/6305k
16Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.784s4/6293k
17Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.825s5/6296k
18Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+2.132s5/6299k
19Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+2.149s4/6294k
20Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+2.756s5/6294k
21Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+2.783s5/6278k
22Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+5.636s4/6295k

* Rookie

Official Le Mans MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1m 29.324s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini Ducati 1m 31.107s (2024)

Honda's Joan Mir leads a wet morning warm-up for the 2025 French MotoGP at Le Mans, which was red-flagged with a few seconds remaining to retrieve the fallen bike of Alex Marquez.

The track is drying, but forecasts predict further rain could fall before this afternoon’s grand prix.

Mir finished the session 0.072s clear of former team-mate and Sprint winner Marc Marquez, with Franco Morbidelli and home star Johann Zarco completing the top four.

Home pole qualifier Fabio Quartararo, riding in a special Yamaha livery, was 15th with Marquez's factory Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia 20th after running off.

The Yamaha riders have the new engine plus some chassis parts used at the Jerez test available this weekend.

Pedro Acosta and Somkiat Chantra underwent arm pump surgery following Jerez. Acosta is riding this weekend, but rookie Chantra is still recovering.

Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira is returning to MotoGP action after missing the last three rounds due to a shoulder injury in Argentina.

Injure reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Takaaki Nakagami is making his Honda wild-card debut, after retiring from full time competition at the end of last season.

After equalling Honda’s all-time record of 22 GP wins in a row, Ducati can set a record if a Desmosedici wins Sunday’s French Grand Prix.

An official MotoGP attendance record of 297,471 weekend fans was set at Le Mans last year.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

