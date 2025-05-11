2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2025 French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 6 of 22.
|French MotoGP, Le Mans - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'45.283s
|5/6
|306k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.072s
|4/6
|310k
|3
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.240s
|5/6
|307k
|4
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.245s
|5/6
|304k
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.305s
|5/5
|307k
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.571s
|5/6
|310k
|7
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.584s
|4/6
|299k
|8
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.608s
|5/6
|304k
|9
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.643s
|5/6
|304k
|10
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.825s
|5/6
|306k
|11
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.252s
|5/6
|303k
|12
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|+1.376s
|5/6
|304k
|13
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.447s
|5/6
|294k
|14
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.611s
|4/6
|304k
|15
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.664s
|5/6
|305k
|16
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.784s
|4/6
|293k
|17
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.825s
|5/6
|296k
|18
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+2.132s
|5/6
|299k
|19
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+2.149s
|4/6
|294k
|20
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+2.756s
|5/6
|294k
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+2.783s
|5/6
|278k
|22
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+5.636s
|4/6
|295k
* Rookie
Official Le Mans MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1m 29.324s (2025)
Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini Ducati 1m 31.107s (2024)
Honda's Joan Mir leads a wet morning warm-up for the 2025 French MotoGP at Le Mans, which was red-flagged with a few seconds remaining to retrieve the fallen bike of Alex Marquez.
The track is drying, but forecasts predict further rain could fall before this afternoon’s grand prix.
Mir finished the session 0.072s clear of former team-mate and Sprint winner Marc Marquez, with Franco Morbidelli and home star Johann Zarco completing the top four.
Home pole qualifier Fabio Quartararo, riding in a special Yamaha livery, was 15th with Marquez's factory Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia 20th after running off.
The Yamaha riders have the new engine plus some chassis parts used at the Jerez test available this weekend.
Pedro Acosta and Somkiat Chantra underwent arm pump surgery following Jerez. Acosta is riding this weekend, but rookie Chantra is still recovering.
Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira is returning to MotoGP action after missing the last three rounds due to a shoulder injury in Argentina.
Injure reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
Takaaki Nakagami is making his Honda wild-card debut, after retiring from full time competition at the end of last season.
After equalling Honda’s all-time record of 22 GP wins in a row, Ducati can set a record if a Desmosedici wins Sunday’s French Grand Prix.
An official MotoGP attendance record of 297,471 weekend fans was set at Le Mans last year.