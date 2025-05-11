Starting grid for today's French MotoGP

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 French MotoGP.

2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Starting grid
PosRiderNatTeam
1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)
3Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
4Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
5Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
6Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)
7Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
8Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
9Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
10Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
11Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
12Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)
14Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
15Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
16Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
17Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
18Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
19Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
20Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
21Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
22Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda Test Rider (RC213V)

Home rider Fabio Quartararo sensationally claimed pole position on Saturday. He will begin first on Sunday at Le Mans, representing a major step forward for Yamaha.

But keeping Marc Marquez, who begins from second, will be a tough challenge. Marquez overtook Quartararo to win Saturday's sprint.

Gresini teammates Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer are third and fourth. Aldeguer is already having perhaps his best premier class weekend so far.

Pecco Bagnaia is, disappointingly for him, only sixth. His desperation for points in the title battle will not be helped by this.

The top KTM is Maverick Vinales, in fifth. Marco Bezzecchi is the furthest Aprilia forwards, in seventh. Johann Zarco, 11th, is the best placed Honda.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

