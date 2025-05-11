Starting grid for today's French MotoGP

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 French MotoGP.

2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Starting grid Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 3 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 5 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 6 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 7 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 8 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 10 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 11 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 12 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 14 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 15 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 16 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 17 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 18 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 19 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 20 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 22 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda Test Rider (RC213V)

Home rider Fabio Quartararo sensationally claimed pole position on Saturday. He will begin first on Sunday at Le Mans, representing a major step forward for Yamaha.

But keeping Marc Marquez, who begins from second, will be a tough challenge. Marquez overtook Quartararo to win Saturday's sprint.

Gresini teammates Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer are third and fourth. Aldeguer is already having perhaps his best premier class weekend so far.

Pecco Bagnaia is, disappointingly for him, only sixth. His desperation for points in the title battle will not be helped by this.

The top KTM is Maverick Vinales, in fifth. Marco Bezzecchi is the furthest Aprilia forwards, in seventh. Johann Zarco, 11th, is the best placed Honda.