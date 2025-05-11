Starting grid for today's French MotoGP
Here's how the French MotoGP will begin
Here is the starting grid for the 2025 French MotoGP.
|2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Starting grid
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|5
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|6
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|7
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|9
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|10
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|11
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|12
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|13
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|14
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|15
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|16
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|17
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|18
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|19
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|20
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|22
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
Home rider Fabio Quartararo sensationally claimed pole position on Saturday. He will begin first on Sunday at Le Mans, representing a major step forward for Yamaha.
But keeping Marc Marquez, who begins from second, will be a tough challenge. Marquez overtook Quartararo to win Saturday's sprint.
Gresini teammates Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer are third and fourth. Aldeguer is already having perhaps his best premier class weekend so far.
Pecco Bagnaia is, disappointingly for him, only sixth. His desperation for points in the title battle will not be helped by this.
The top KTM is Maverick Vinales, in fifth. Marco Bezzecchi is the furthest Aprilia forwards, in seventh. Johann Zarco, 11th, is the best placed Honda.