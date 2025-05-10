Revealed: Special French MotoGP livery for Fabio Quartararo

French GP poleman will run special livery on Sunday

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
© MotoGP

MotoGP French Grand Prix polesitter Fabio Quartararo has unveiled the special one-off livery he will race with on Sunday as hopes to end a three-year victory drought in front of his home crowd.

Fabio Quartararo delighted a buzzing Le Mans MotoGP crowd on Saturday morning when he snatched pole position away from Marc Marquez with a new lap record at the Bugatti circuit.

It marked the 2021 world champion's second successive premier class pole, following on from his Q2-topping run two weeks ago at the Spanish GP - which ended an 1134-day wait for the Frenchman.

Quartararo went on to finish second in the Spanish GP on his factory Yamaha, which represented his and the Japanese brand's first podium since 2023.

After that result, he revealed that he would be running a special one-off livery for his home French GP this weekend.

In front of packed grandstands on the main straight on Saturday evening, Quartararo unveiled the special colour scheme for his M1 and his race leathers that he will use in the 27-lap grand prix.

Running a revised livery at Le Mans has become a tradition for Quartararo in recent years.

On Saturday in the sprint race, Quartararo led for the first five laps of the 13-lap contest before eventual winner Marc Marquez came through on him at Turn 8.

Quartararo's push to hold the lead in the early laps ultimately burned up his soft rear tyre, which led to Gresini Ducati duo Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer overhauling him in quick succession.

The Yamaha rider ultimately took the chequered flag in fourth place, which is his best sprint result of the season and his highest placement in the half-distance races since the 2023 Dutch GP weekend.

He admitted afterwards that he was "disappointed" to miss the podium on Saturday in France, but says "it's good" to feel this way as it shows that Yamaha and himself are aiming for bigger results.

Quartararo isn't the only rider sporting a special livery on Sunday in the French GP.

Yamaha satellite team Pramac will sport a revised colour scheme to celebrate Alpine, the French car manufacturer who became a partner of the squad this season.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
14m ago
Revealed: Special French MotoGP livery for Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
RR News
21m ago
Davey Todd “pretty fired up” ahead of NW200 Superstock win after Michael Dunlop controversy
Davey Todd, 2025 North West 200.
RR News
34m ago
Peter Hickman picks out BMW trait that “bodes well” for Isle of Man TT after NW200 podium
Peter Hickman, 2025 North West 200.
Le Mans News
1h ago
Spa WEC: Ferrari staves off rivals to score another 1-2
#51 Ferrari 499P
RR Results
3h ago
2025 North West 200, Saturday Races Results
Dean Harrison, 2025 North West 200.

More News

MotoGP News
3h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: “Zero warning” before Le Mans Sprint crash - “slower, less lean angle…”
Francesco Bagnaia crash, 2025 French MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
3h ago
‘Strangest crash ever’ for KTM’s Brad Binder in French MotoGP sprint
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
3h ago
Why Jerez MotoGP crash proved crucial in Marc Marquez’s Le Mans sprint win
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 French MotoGP
F1 News
4h ago
Kimi Antonelli “totally different” to teenage Max Verstappen’s rise
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP News
4h ago
Alex Marquez “closer to Marc than we expected” in Le Mans MotoGP Sprint
Alex Marquez, 2025 French MotoGP Sprint