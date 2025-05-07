After a three-round injury absence, Miguel Oliveira returns to MotoGP action for Pramac Yamaha at Le Mans this weekend.

The former KTM race winner scored just two points from the opening rounds before suffering a “very unusual and serious” sternoclavicular dislocation in his left shoulder when taken down by rookie Fermin Aldeguer in Argentina.

“I was just expecting to break my collarbone, and in three weeks I would be fine,” Oliveira said while attending the Qatar Grand Prix as a spectator. “But it was much trickier than that.”

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez stood in for Oliveira in COTA, Qatar and Jerez, but the Portuguese has now been given the medical green light to return.

“After two months away from racing, I‘m really pleased to announce my return to the track this weekend at Le Mans,” he said.

"This event marks not just a physical return, but the culmination of a demanding recovery process made possible by the unwavering support of my team.”

Team manager Gino Borsoi stressed a cautious approach to this weekend.

"First and foremost, I’m happy to welcome Miguel back - he‘s finally ready to race again,” said Borsoi.

“His season so far has been quite difficult, having missed three races due to a very unusual and serious injury.

“In many ways, Miguel‘s championship starts here in France.

“The work ahead of us involves helping him adapt physically and get up to speed with a bike that has evolved over the past months.

“The key now is patience and steady progress without added pressure.”

Fernandez has hinted he will remain on standby for FP1 at Le Mans, should Oliveira experience any discomfort, before making his official Yamaha wild-card debut at Aragon next month.

“I’ll be there in FP1 just in case he doesn’t feel good… and then I have the wild-card in Aragon,” Fernandez said of his plans, during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend.

“For the wild-card, I will be more of a test rider. [Replacing Oliveira] I am trying to do both: race for Pramac and test some things on Fridays and through the weekend.

“In Aragon, we will race with some new things.”

Oliveira’s return, alongside Jack Miller, isn’t the only Pramac announcement for Le Mans.

The team will also unveil a special Alpine-themed livery on Sunday ‘to honour their new sponsor’.