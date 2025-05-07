Fresh from breaking Yamaha’s pole and podium drought last time at Jerez, Fabio Quartararo arrives at his home French MotoGP with the added boost of a new engine specification.

"I am so happy to have done a pole and a second place in Jerez before this round,” Quartararo said. “Le Mans is very special to me: it's my home GP, and there will be many fans cheering for me.

“It doesn't matter how many times I have experienced it; I still get goosebumps when they sing the national anthem on the starting grid."

Quartararo has only stood on the Le Mans podium once so far, courtesy of a third place in 2021.

Quartararo "interested to see how the new engine spec performs"

Now up to sixth in the championship standings, Quartararo is also eager to test the new engine's performance at Le Mans.

Although Yamaha’s V4 program has grabbed the headlines, the factory proved it is still working flat out on the current Inline powerplant by bringing a noticeable upgrade to the Jerez test.

With the tight and twisty Spanish circuit less reliant on engine output, hopes are high that the new engine can make even more of an impact at the stop-go Le Mans layout.

“We have to focus on the job in hand this weekend,” Quartararo said. “The positive results during the race weekend and also at the Jerez Test were a nice boost for the team, and I am interested to see how the new engine spec performs in Le Mans. I'm excited to get started!"

"The Spanish GP pole and second place shows an upwards trajectory and was followed by a successful Jerez Test,” said team director Massimo Meregalli.

“Over the years, we have seen attendance records get broken here, and this might be an additional boost for Fabio as it is his home GP.

"We are really looking forward to start the weekend with the same aims: maintaining the positive trend, and our first main goal is to have both riders in Q2.”

Alex Rins "also riding with the new engine spec"

Quartararo’s team-mate Alex Rins used the new engine to set the fourth fastest lap time at the Jerez test, putting him directly behind the Frenchman on the timesheets.

"We made a positive step during last week's Jerez Test,” said Rins. “We will test our findings again in Le Mans.

“We are also riding with the new engine spec that we first tried during the IRTA test, so this GP will be very important for gathering data so we can begin the Misano private test next week with a good amount of information."

“It was important to get a bit of rest before the French GP because we have three busy weeks ahead of us,” Meregalli said.

Yamaha hasn't won at Le Mans since Maverick Vinales in 2017.