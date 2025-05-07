Marc Marquez “to get back to work”; "I don't know what we'll bring" after testing

Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia seeking to extend Ducati’s French MotoGP win streak.

Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati riders may have won the last seven races, including sprints, held at the French MotoGP since 2020.

But that list doesn’t include either of Ducati’s current factory riders, Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia.

There have also been no repeat GP winners at Le Mans since Marquez in 2018-2019 for Honda, while if any Ducati rider stands on the top step of Sunday's podium, it will mark the factory's 23rd GP win in a row, setting a new record.

Ducati’s French MotoGP race winners: 2020-present:
2020: Danilo Petrucci (GP)
2021: Jack Miller (GP)
2022: Enea Bastianini (GP)
2023: Jorge Martin (Sprint), Marco Bezzecchi (GP)
2024: Jorge Martin (Sprint), Jorge Martin (GP)

Marquez arrives in France one point behind younger brother Alex in the title chase after an early fall in his home Spanish Grand Prix.

It was Marc’s second race mistake this season, the only races he has lost, but he underlined that pace is not an issue by dominating the Monday test.

The #93 fought back from 13th on the grid for a pair of second places as a Gresini Ducati rider at Le Mans last season.

“I'm happy to get back to work, Le Mans has been a track that's particularly friendly to Ducati in the recent seasons and last year I scored a podium here,” said Marquez, a French MotoGP winner for Honda in 2014, 2018 and 2019.

“We did a lot in Jerez in the testing day, I don't know what exactly we'll bring here, but I'm positive. It was a good weekend, it's a shame about the crash on Sunday.

“The weather and temperatures here in France can be a decisive factor for the race.”

Last year’s grand prix saw Marquez snatch second from Bagnaia on the final lap, crossing the finish line less than half a second from Pramac's Jorge Martin.

“Despite the weather and temperatures, Le Mans is a track that I've always liked and that suits well to Ducati,” said Bagnaia.

“In Jerez I was solid in the Sprint, in the race I lacked overtakings, but we collected a double P3 and a lot of points.

“Then in the test I made some steps forward, tried some new solutions that we'll bring here too and that can make us more competitive.”

Bagnaia, 19th fastest as he worked on race pace at the Jerez test, is currently 20-points behind Alex Marquez.

