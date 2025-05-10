Joan Mir leads wet, red flagged Le Mans MotoGP warm-up

Honda's Joan Mir leads a red-flagged morning warm-up in wet conditions at the French MotoGP.

Joan Mir, 2025 French MotoGP
Joan Mir, 2025 French MotoGP

After two dry and sunny days, the forecast wet weather arrived on Sunday morning at the French MotoGP.

Wet tyres were used throughout the ten-minute session, with the sun already breaking through the clouds and track starting to dry.

However, further rain is a risk for this afternoon’s grand prix.

With so little time to find a wet set-up, riders were pushing hard from the moment they joined the track.

Raul Fernandez fell and then remounted his Trackhouse Aprilia, before were off-track moments for Johann Zarco and Francesco Bagnaia. Jack Miller saved a big front-end slide.

The session was then red flagged with just four seconds left on the clock when Sprint runner-up finisher Alex Marquez crashed his Gresini Ducati at the fast Turn 2.

The Spaniard walked away but his GP24 came to rest dangerously on the edge of the track.

That left Honda’s Joan Mir, ninth in the dry Sprint, fastest by 0.072s from Saturday winner and title leader Marc Marquez.

Franco Morbidelli was third for VR46 Ducati, while home star Zarco made it two RCVs in the top four.

Alex Marquez was credited with fifth, just 0.305s behind Mir, with Pedro Acosta the fastest KTM.

Luca Marini, Brad Binder, Jack Miller and Marco Bezzecchi completed the top ten.

Home pole qualifier Fabio Quartararo, riding in a special home livery, was 15th with Bagnaia 20th after his earlier moment.

The 27-lap grand prix starts at 2pm local time.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
17m ago
Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton told “there’s no point”, urged to avoid error
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
51m ago
Jack Miller pushed out of Le Mans Sprint points: “Bastianini sent one from 6km back"
Miller, Zarco, Bastianini, 2025 French MotoGP Sprint
F1 News
1h ago
Shock Sergio Perez to Mercedes hypothesis is touted
George Russell, Sergio Perez
MotoGP News
1h ago
Fermin Aldeguer admits “I was playing the lottery” - but Marc Marquez already knew
Marc Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer
MotoGP News
1h ago
Ducati responds after Pecco Bagnaia's frank admission about 2025 MotoGP bike
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 French MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Marc Marquez lauds Fabio Quartararo: “What he’s doing with the Yamaha bike…”
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 French MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Martin Brundle names underrated F1 star who’s “in the form of his life”
Alex Albon ahead of Lando Norris in Miami
MotoGP Results
2h ago
2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Warm-up Results
Joan Mir
MotoGP News
2h ago
Starting grid for today's French MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP News
2h ago
How to watch French MotoGP today: Live stream here
MotoGP