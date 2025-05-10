Joan Mir leads wet, red flagged Le Mans MotoGP warm-up

After two dry and sunny days, the forecast wet weather arrived on Sunday morning at the French MotoGP.

Wet tyres were used throughout the ten-minute session, with the sun already breaking through the clouds and track starting to dry.

However, further rain is a risk for this afternoon’s grand prix.

With so little time to find a wet set-up, riders were pushing hard from the moment they joined the track.

Raul Fernandez fell and then remounted his Trackhouse Aprilia, before were off-track moments for Johann Zarco and Francesco Bagnaia. Jack Miller saved a big front-end slide.

The session was then red flagged with just four seconds left on the clock when Sprint runner-up finisher Alex Marquez crashed his Gresini Ducati at the fast Turn 2.

The Spaniard walked away but his GP24 came to rest dangerously on the edge of the track.

That left Honda’s Joan Mir, ninth in the dry Sprint, fastest by 0.072s from Saturday winner and title leader Marc Marquez.

Franco Morbidelli was third for VR46 Ducati, while home star Zarco made it two RCVs in the top four.

Alex Marquez was credited with fifth, just 0.305s behind Mir, with Pedro Acosta the fastest KTM.

Luca Marini, Brad Binder, Jack Miller and Marco Bezzecchi completed the top ten.

Home pole qualifier Fabio Quartararo, riding in a special home livery, was 15th with Bagnaia 20th after his earlier moment.

The 27-lap grand prix starts at 2pm local time.