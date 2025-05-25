British MotoGP has highlighted another area where KTM ‘has nothing magic’

Tech3 MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales says KTM “is not yet prepared” for low-grip conditions, which was exposed during the British Grand Prix sprint.

After a strong recent run of races for Maverick Vinales and KTM, it has struggled to replicate that form at the British Grand Prix.

No KTM rider made it into Q2, while its top representative in the 10-lap sprint was Pedro Acosta in eighth, with Vinales taking the chequered flag 13th.

Vinales explained after the sprint that low-grip conditions don’t suit the RC16 right now, which is compromising corner entry and accelerating tyre wear as a result.

“I think we are making experience for the bike. In this track, we are lacking the experience with the KTM,” he said on Saturday at Silverstone.

“We faced a low-grip track and still we are not yet prepared for these conditions.

“So, it’s a good weekend to learn and improve the feelings on the bike, even though I felt quite strong in the sprint, especially after laps six and seven, I was seeing that I was catching the group in front, which was for P7.

“But we lack experience, so we need to be patient and to keep working.”

Sunday’s grand prix at Silverstone is expected to see the field run the medium rear tyre due to high levels of wear, which was similar to the Qatar GP where Vinales made a massive jump from the sprint to challenge for the podium.

But he doesn’t expect a repeat of this in the British GP.

“For me the situation is very different than in Qatar,” he added.

“In Qatar you have very high grip, especially in terms of lateral grip. Here it is very low.

“In many corners, when I need to flick the bike in quick, I have an icy feeling on the rear and as soon as I have this feeling the bike doesn’t turn.

“I miss the apex, you are 60 degrees [leant over] and you destroy the tyres.

“So, basically what we need to improve is the entry to the corners and then automatically everything will improve.

“So, in the sprint improved but still we need another step to be competitive. Unfortunately, with low grip still we don’t have anything magic.”

While Vinales preached patience at KTM, Acosta demanded on Saturday that an improvement had to be made to the bike soon.

Asked about Acosta’s comments, Vinales said: “I think [we are in] different moments, for sure.

“But I am lacking experience with this bike. In this track I can feel we are not well set-up on the entry to the corners, and then that compromises all the acceleration.

“And this is due to the low grip on the track. For example, yesterday it was much easier and today with less grip it’s more complicated on track.

“So, we are lacking the experience and the set-up when we have no grip.

“I think we have a good base set-up when the conditions are normal, but when the conditions are low-grip there is still a lot of work to do, on electronics, but also on the bike.

“Unfortunately we lack experience, but we are working. We hope the work today [means] we can gain tomorrow.”