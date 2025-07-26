2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
Full results from the sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix, Round 13 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Max Verstappen claims victory in the Belgian Grand Prix sprint race.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|15 laps
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+0.753s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+1.414s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+10.176s
|5
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+13.789s
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+14.964s
|7
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+18.610s
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+19.119s
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+22.183s
|10
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+22.897s
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+24.551s
|12
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+25.969s
|13
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+26.595s
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+29.046s
|15
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+30.175s
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+30.941s
|17
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+31.981s
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+32.867s
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+38.072s
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+3 laps
Verstappen overtook polesitter Oscar Piastri on the first lap and successfully held off the two McLarens over 15 laps to take the sprint win in Belgium.
The four-time world champion swept past Piastri at Les Combes and capitalised on Red Bull's straightline speed advantage to resist the McLaren pair to seal the victory and grab eight championship points.
Piastri had to settle with second, while Lando Norris had to repass Charles Leclerc to complete the top three after losing out to the Ferrari driver on the first lap.
Behind Leclerc, Esteban Ocon secured a brilliant P5 for Haas, ahead of Williams' Carlos Sainz and Haas teammate Oliver Bearman.
Isack Hadjar claimed the final point on offer for the sprint in eighth for Racing Bulls, having kept Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto at bay.
Liam Lawson rounded out the top 10, with Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda unable to make progress as he took 11th.
After the opening lap, it was a fairly uneventful affair, with most drivers finishing where they started in a race which featured little overtaking.
A suspected water leak ruined Pierre Gasly's race and forced the Alpine driver to leave the grid minutes before the start.
Gasly was due to start from eighth but joined the race late and was classified last, three laps down.