Max Verstappen claims victory in the Belgian Grand Prix sprint race.

2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 15 laps 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +0.753s 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team +1.414s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +10.176s 5 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +13.789s 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing +14.964s 7 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +18.610s 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +19.119s 9 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +22.183s 10 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +22.897s 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing +24.551s 12 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +25.969s 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +26.595s 14 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +29.046s 15 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +30.175s 16 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing +30.941s 17 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +31.981s 18 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +32.867s 19 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team +38.072s 20 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +3 laps

Verstappen overtook polesitter Oscar Piastri on the first lap and successfully held off the two McLarens over 15 laps to take the sprint win in Belgium.

The four-time world champion swept past Piastri at Les Combes and capitalised on Red Bull's straightline speed advantage to resist the McLaren pair to seal the victory and grab eight championship points.

Piastri had to settle with second, while Lando Norris had to repass Charles Leclerc to complete the top three after losing out to the Ferrari driver on the first lap.

Behind Leclerc, Esteban Ocon secured a brilliant P5 for Haas, ahead of Williams' Carlos Sainz and Haas teammate Oliver Bearman.

Isack Hadjar claimed the final point on offer for the sprint in eighth for Racing Bulls, having kept Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto at bay.

Liam Lawson rounded out the top 10, with Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda unable to make progress as he took 11th.

After the opening lap, it was a fairly uneventful affair, with most drivers finishing where they started in a race which featured little overtaking.

A suspected water leak ruined Pierre Gasly's race and forced the Alpine driver to leave the grid minutes before the start.

Gasly was due to start from eighth but joined the race late and was classified last, three laps down.