2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results

Full results from the sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix, Round 13 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen claims victory in the Belgian Grand Prix sprint race. 

2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing15 laps
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+0.753s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+1.414s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+10.176s
5Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+13.789s
6Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing+14.964s
7Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+18.610s
8Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+19.119s
9Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+22.183s
10Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+22.897s
11Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing+24.551s
12George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+25.969s
13Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+26.595s
14Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+29.046s
15Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+30.175s
16Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing+30.941s
17Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+31.981s
18Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+32.867s
19Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+38.072s
20Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+3 laps

Verstappen overtook polesitter Oscar Piastri on the first lap and successfully held off the two McLarens over 15 laps to take the sprint win in Belgium. 

The four-time world champion swept past Piastri at Les Combes and capitalised on Red Bull's straightline speed advantage to resist the McLaren pair to seal the victory and grab eight championship points. 

Piastri had to settle with second, while Lando Norris had to repass Charles Leclerc to complete the top three after losing out to the Ferrari driver on the first lap. 

Behind Leclerc, Esteban Ocon secured a brilliant P5 for Haas, ahead of Williams' Carlos Sainz and Haas teammate Oliver Bearman. 

Isack Hadjar claimed the final point on offer for the sprint in eighth for Racing Bulls, having kept Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto at bay. 

Liam Lawson rounded out the top 10, with Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda unable to make progress as he took 11th.

After the opening lap, it was a fairly uneventful affair, with most drivers finishing where they started in a race which featured little overtaking. 

A suspected water leak ruined Pierre Gasly's race and forced the Alpine driver to leave the grid minutes before the start. 

Gasly was due to start from eighth but joined the race late and was classified last, three laps down. 

In this article

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton links previous Ferrari upgrade to unusual Belgian GP spin
4m ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Max Verstappen says "we need positive energy" after Spa sprint win under new leadership
9m ago
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
F1 News
Lando Norris says McLaren may need setup changes to combat Red Bull's straight-line speed
29m ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Oscar Piastri laments lack of straight line speed after losing Belgian GP sprint
35m ago
Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Qualifying Results
55m ago
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch

More News

F1 Results
2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
1h ago
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu on pole at Hungarian WorldSBK but “focused on the long race”
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Aprilia thank under-the-radar hero who helped Jorge Martin
1h ago
Jorge Martin
NASCAR News
Chase Elliott renews calls to scrap NASCAR’s playoff format
1h ago
NASCAR action
IndyCar News
McLaren buys former Andretti factory as it expand IndyCar facilities
1h ago
Arrow McLaren's new factory for 2026.