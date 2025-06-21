2025 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Saturday Practice Results

2025 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'45.742s 12/14 353k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.016s 11/13 353k 3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.104s 9/12 350k 4 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.210s 6/14 353k 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.232s 12/12 360k 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.279s 5/12 355k 7 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.318s 3/14 360k 8 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.320s 12/14 360k 9 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.348s 9/9 353k 10 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.448s 3/12 355k 11 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.645s 4/11 361k 12 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.712s 4/13 351k 13 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.726s 11/11 351k 14 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.784s 9/12 359k 15 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.830s 11/11 354k 16 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.902s 6/12 348k 17 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.907s 3/11 354k 18 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.933s 6/11 347k 19 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.947s 4/13 353k 20 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.167s 3/12 354k 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +1.582s 4/10 355k 22 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.330s 4/12 353k

* Rookie

Official Mugello MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 44.504s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 45.770s (2024)

Friday leader Maverick Vinales gets the better of Marc Marquez to stay fastest during final practice for the 2025 Italian MotoGP.

After Aprilia and KTM riders set the pace on Friday, Ducati's Marquez held a narrow advantage over his brother Alex for most of the half hour, before injured Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo jumped to second in the closing minutes.

But Vinales, who spent most of the session at the lower end of the top ten, then leapt into P1 by just 0.016s for Tech3 KTM.

The top 19 riders were covered by less than one second!

The main task during the half-hour session was to gather data to help decide between the soft and medium rear tyres for this afternoon’s Sprint, when the medium is expected to be the favoured front choice.

Most riders duly started FP2 on the soft rear. The exceptions were Vinales and fellow KTM rider Pedro Acosta, who started on the medium rear, then switched to the soft - when Vinales set his best time.

Acosta was unique in using a hard front throughout, rather than a medium.

Qualifying 1 for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Miguel Oliveira and Jack Miller, will now begin.

Rookie Ai Ogura is returning to action after missing Aragon due to his Silverstone leg injuries.

HRC’s Luca Marini is again absent from the track - but present as a spectator - due to multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan.

Marini is replaced by Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

The all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h was set by Brad Binder in the 2023 Mugello Sprint, then matched by fellow KTM rider Pol Espargaro (as a wild-card) during practice last year.