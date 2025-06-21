2025 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the 2025 Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 9 of 22.

2025 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Saturday Free Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'45.742s12/14353k
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.016s11/13353k
3Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.104s9/12350k
4Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.210s6/14353k
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.232s12/12360k
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.279s5/12355k
7Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.318s3/14360k
8Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.320s12/14360k
9Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.348s9/9353k
10Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.448s3/12355k
11Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.645s4/11361k
12Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.712s4/13351k
13Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.726s11/11351k
14Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.784s9/12359k
15Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.830s11/11354k
16Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.902s6/12348k
17Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.907s3/11354k
18Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.933s6/11347k
19Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.947s4/13353k
20Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.167s3/12354k
21Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+1.582s4/10355k
22Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.330s4/12353k

* Rookie

Official Mugello MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 44.504s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 45.770s (2024)

Friday leader Maverick Vinales gets the better of Marc Marquez to stay fastest during final practice for the 2025 Italian MotoGP.

After Aprilia and KTM riders set the pace on Friday, Ducati's Marquez held a narrow advantage over his brother Alex for most of the half hour, before injured Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo jumped to second in the closing minutes.

But Vinales, who spent most of the session at the lower end of the top ten, then leapt into P1 by just 0.016s for Tech3 KTM.

The top 19 riders were covered by less than one second!

The main task during the half-hour session was to gather data to help decide between the soft and medium rear tyres for this afternoon’s Sprint, when the medium is expected to be the favoured front choice.

Most riders duly started FP2 on the soft rear. The exceptions were Vinales and fellow KTM rider Pedro Acosta, who started on the medium rear,  then switched to the soft - when Vinales set his best time.

Acosta was unique in using a hard front throughout, rather than a medium.

Qualifying 1 for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Miguel Oliveira and Jack Miller, will now begin.

Rookie Ai Ogura is returning to action after missing Aragon due to his Silverstone leg injuries.

HRC’s Luca Marini is again absent from the track - but present as a spectator - due to multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan.

Marini is replaced by Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

The all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h was set by Brad Binder in the 2023 Mugello Sprint, then matched by fellow KTM rider Pol Espargaro (as a wild-card) during practice last year.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

