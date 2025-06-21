2025 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the 2025 Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 9 of 22.
|2025 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'45.742s
|12/14
|353k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.016s
|11/13
|353k
|3
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.104s
|9/12
|350k
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.210s
|6/14
|353k
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.232s
|12/12
|360k
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.279s
|5/12
|355k
|7
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.318s
|3/14
|360k
|8
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.320s
|12/14
|360k
|9
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.348s
|9/9
|353k
|10
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.448s
|3/12
|355k
|11
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.645s
|4/11
|361k
|12
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.712s
|4/13
|351k
|13
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.726s
|11/11
|351k
|14
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.784s
|9/12
|359k
|15
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+0.830s
|11/11
|354k
|16
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.902s
|6/12
|348k
|17
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.907s
|3/11
|354k
|18
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.933s
|6/11
|347k
|19
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.947s
|4/13
|353k
|20
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.167s
|3/12
|354k
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+1.582s
|4/10
|355k
|22
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.330s
|4/12
|353k
* Rookie
Official Mugello MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 44.504s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 45.770s (2024)
Friday leader Maverick Vinales gets the better of Marc Marquez to stay fastest during final practice for the 2025 Italian MotoGP.
After Aprilia and KTM riders set the pace on Friday, Ducati's Marquez held a narrow advantage over his brother Alex for most of the half hour, before injured Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo jumped to second in the closing minutes.
But Vinales, who spent most of the session at the lower end of the top ten, then leapt into P1 by just 0.016s for Tech3 KTM.
The top 19 riders were covered by less than one second!
The main task during the half-hour session was to gather data to help decide between the soft and medium rear tyres for this afternoon’s Sprint, when the medium is expected to be the favoured front choice.
Most riders duly started FP2 on the soft rear. The exceptions were Vinales and fellow KTM rider Pedro Acosta, who started on the medium rear, then switched to the soft - when Vinales set his best time.
Acosta was unique in using a hard front throughout, rather than a medium.
Qualifying 1 for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Miguel Oliveira and Jack Miller, will now begin.
Rookie Ai Ogura is returning to action after missing Aragon due to his Silverstone leg injuries.
HRC’s Luca Marini is again absent from the track - but present as a spectator - due to multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan.
Marini is replaced by Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami.
Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.
The all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h was set by Brad Binder in the 2023 Mugello Sprint, then matched by fellow KTM rider Pol Espargaro (as a wild-card) during practice last year.