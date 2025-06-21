Marco Bezzecchi reveals heartwarming special helmet for 2025 Italian MotoGP

Aprilia rider Bezzecchi is sporting a special helmet at Mugello

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Italian MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Italian MotoGP
© Aprilia Racing

Factory Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi is sporting a special helmet designed by seriously ill children at the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix which will be auctioned for charity after.

The Italian Grand Prix at Mugello is always an event where home riders unveil special helmet designs, following a tradition started by MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi during his career.

Marco Bezzecchi is an official spokesperson for the Helmets for the Heart charity project, which was founded by E20 Motors and Alessandra Isabella Ardelean.

The project sees riders and children affected by serious illness come together to create special artworks which are then turned into helmet designs.

Bezzecchi’s helmet, unveiled on Saturday morning at Mugello, has been designed as part of his work with the charity.

He said of the helmet: “Life, like racing, is full of ups and downs, as well as difficult turns, but with determination in your heart and your eyes fixed on the finish line, you can overcome any obstacle.

“This special helmet is for you, little champions: because together, it’s 'Forbidden to say I can’t do it.”

Following the Italian Grand Prix, the helmet will be auctioned off online, with all proceeds from the sale being donated to help “participating associations and paediatric hospitals - used to purchase medical equipment or, when requested, through direct donations.”

As well as running the specially designed helmet, the Aprilia garage will display various artworks from the kids associated with the charity.

Marco Bezzecchi ended Friday practice at the 2025 Italian Grand Prix sixth overall and looked strong on race pace aboard the factory Aprilia.

The Italian marque appears to have found a solution to Bezzecchi’s existing issues in time attack trim.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

