2025 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'44.169s 5/7 352k 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.059s 6/8 352k 3 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.083s 5/7 354k 4 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.242s 5/7 346k 5 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.345s 6/7 350k 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.399s 6/8 356k 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.554s 6/8 356k 8 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.611s 6/7 353k 9 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.675s 6/8 347k 10 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.730s 2/8 358k 11 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.826s 2/4 354k 12 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +1.030s 3/3 344k Qualifying 1: 13 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'45.151s 5/6 351k 14 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 1'45.185s 6/8 358k 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'45.331s 6/8 361k 16 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'45.370s 7/8 355k 17 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'45.469s 5/6 353k 18 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'45.614s 5/7 348k 19 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'45.664s 8/8 353k 20 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 1'45.718s 5/7 355k 21 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 1'45.802s 5/6 354k 22 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1'46.799s 5/6 348k

* Rookie

Official Mugello MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 44.504s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 45.770s (2024)

Marc Marquez celebrates his 100th pole position during qualifying for Ducati’s home 2025 Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

The title leader set a new lap record while being towed by younger brother Alex in the opening qualifying run.

But it wouldn’t be enough for pole with injured Monster Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo and then Francesco Bagnaia lowering the new record at the start of their final run.

But Marquez responded with a 1m 44.169s, edging out team-mate and reigning Mugello winner Bagnaia by 0.059s.

Alex Marquez completes the front row, with Quartararo pushed down to the head of row two.

Practice leader Maverick Vinales salvaged a late fifth place for Tech3 KTM, ahead of the VR46 Ducatis of Franco Morbidelli and Fabio di Giannantonio.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi suffered more one-lap disappointment and was left in tenth.

Fermin Aldeguer and Raul Fernandez reached Q2 by leading Qualifying 1, while the likes of Jack Miller missed the cut.

The 11-lap MotoGP Sprint starts at 3pm local time.



Rookie Ai Ogura is returning to action after missing Aragon due to his Silverstone leg injuries.

HRC’s Luca Marini is again absent from the track - but present as a spectator - due to multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan.

Marini is replaced by Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

The all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h was set by Brad Binder in the 2023 Mugello Sprint, then matched by fellow KTM rider Pol Espargaro (as a wild-card) during practice last year.