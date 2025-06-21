2025 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 9 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Italian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2025 Italian MotoGP
2025 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Full Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'44.169s5/7352k
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.059s6/8352k
3Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.083s5/7354k
4Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.242s5/7346k
5Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.345s6/7350k
6Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.399s6/8356k
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.554s6/8356k
8Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.611s6/7353k
9Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.675s6/8347k
10Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.730s2/8358k
11Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.826s2/4354k
12Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+1.030s3/3344k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'45.151s5/6351k
14Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)1'45.185s6/8358k
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'45.331s6/8361k
16Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'45.370s7/8355k
17Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'45.469s5/6353k
18Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'45.614s5/7348k
19Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'45.664s8/8353k
20Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)1'45.718s5/7355k
21Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*1'45.802s5/6354k
22Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*1'46.799s5/6348k

* Rookie

Official Mugello MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 44.504s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 45.770s (2024)

Marc Marquez celebrates his 100th pole position during qualifying for Ducati’s home 2025 Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

The title leader set a new lap record while being towed by younger brother Alex in the opening qualifying run.

But it wouldn’t be enough for pole with injured Monster Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo and then Francesco Bagnaia lowering the new record at the start of their final run.

But Marquez responded with a 1m 44.169s, edging out team-mate and reigning Mugello winner Bagnaia by 0.059s.

Alex Marquez completes the front row, with Quartararo pushed down to the head of row two.

Practice leader Maverick Vinales salvaged a late fifth place for Tech3 KTM, ahead of the VR46 Ducatis of Franco Morbidelli and Fabio di Giannantonio.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi suffered more one-lap disappointment and was left in tenth.

Fermin Aldeguer and Raul Fernandez reached Q2 by leading Qualifying 1, while the likes of Jack Miller missed the cut.

The 11-lap MotoGP Sprint starts at 3pm local time.

Rookie Ai Ogura is returning to action after missing Aragon due to his Silverstone leg injuries.

HRC’s Luca Marini is again absent from the track - but present as a spectator - due to multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan.

Marini is replaced by Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

The all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h was set by Brad Binder in the 2023 Mugello Sprint, then matched by fellow KTM rider Pol Espargaro (as a wild-card) during practice last year.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
1h ago
George Russell: “No hard feelings” over Max Verstappen-Mercedes F1 speculation
Max Verstappen and George Russell
BSB News
1h ago
British Superbike extends Pirelli tyre deal
Pirelli extends BSB tyre deal
MotoGP News
1h ago
Luca Marini gives update on latest Honda 2026 MotoGP talks
Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez reacts to 100th grand prix pole: “It was a real pole position”
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
MotoGP News
1h ago
2025 Italian MotoGP: Marc Marquez claims pole century in tight Mugello qualifying
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Italian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP Results
2h ago
2025 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Full Qualifying Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Italian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2h ago
2025 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Saturday Practice Results
Maverick Vinales, 2025 Italian MotoGP
MotoGP News
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi reveals heartwarming special helmet for 2025 Italian MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Italian MotoGP
MotoGP
3h ago
2025 Italian MotoGP: Qualifying and sprint LIVE UPDATES!
2025 Italian MotoGP
F1 News
4h ago
Aston Martin yet to solve early-season F1 car weaknesses, says Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin