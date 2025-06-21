2025 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 9 of 22.
|2025 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'44.169s
|5/7
|352k
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.059s
|6/8
|352k
|3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.083s
|5/7
|354k
|4
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.242s
|5/7
|346k
|5
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.345s
|6/7
|350k
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.399s
|6/8
|356k
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.554s
|6/8
|356k
|8
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.611s
|6/7
|353k
|9
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.675s
|6/8
|347k
|10
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.730s
|2/8
|358k
|11
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.826s
|2/4
|354k
|12
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+1.030s
|3/3
|344k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'45.151s
|5/6
|351k
|14
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|1'45.185s
|6/8
|358k
|15
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'45.331s
|6/8
|361k
|16
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'45.370s
|7/8
|355k
|17
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'45.469s
|5/6
|353k
|18
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'45.614s
|5/7
|348k
|19
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'45.664s
|8/8
|353k
|20
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|1'45.718s
|5/7
|355k
|21
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|1'45.802s
|5/6
|354k
|22
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1'46.799s
|5/6
|348k
* Rookie
Official Mugello MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 44.504s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 45.770s (2024)
Marc Marquez celebrates his 100th pole position during qualifying for Ducati’s home 2025 Italian MotoGP at Mugello.
The title leader set a new lap record while being towed by younger brother Alex in the opening qualifying run.
But it wouldn’t be enough for pole with injured Monster Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo and then Francesco Bagnaia lowering the new record at the start of their final run.
But Marquez responded with a 1m 44.169s, edging out team-mate and reigning Mugello winner Bagnaia by 0.059s.
Alex Marquez completes the front row, with Quartararo pushed down to the head of row two.
Practice leader Maverick Vinales salvaged a late fifth place for Tech3 KTM, ahead of the VR46 Ducatis of Franco Morbidelli and Fabio di Giannantonio.
Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi suffered more one-lap disappointment and was left in tenth.
Fermin Aldeguer and Raul Fernandez reached Q2 by leading Qualifying 1, while the likes of Jack Miller missed the cut.
The 11-lap MotoGP Sprint starts at 3pm local time.
Rookie Ai Ogura is returning to action after missing Aragon due to his Silverstone leg injuries.
HRC’s Luca Marini is again absent from the track - but present as a spectator - due to multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan.
Marini is replaced by Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami.
Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.
The all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h was set by Brad Binder in the 2023 Mugello Sprint, then matched by fellow KTM rider Pol Espargaro (as a wild-card) during practice last year.