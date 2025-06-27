2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

FP1 in Austria starts at 12:30pm UK time; FP2 is at 4pm.

How to watch 2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix practice today: Free live stream, full schedule, TV channel

The 2025 F1 season heads to the Red Bull Ring for this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

It's been a happy hunting ground over the years for Max Verstappen, who has won in Austria five times previously.

Last year, it was George Russell who took the win, capitalising on Verstappen's clash with Lando Norris.

This weekend is expected to play into McLaren's hands with scorching track temperatures expected.

Ferrari have a raft of new upgrades as they look to turn their torrid season around.