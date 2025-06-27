With 30 minutes on the clock: Russell, Bortoleto, Sainz, Antonelli, Hulkenberg, Piastri, Verstappen, Gasly, Lawson and Hadjar.
2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Live text commentary of Friday F1 practice at the Austrian Grand Prix
- FP1 in Austria starts at 12:30pm UK time; FP2 is at 4pm.
The 2025 F1 season heads to the Red Bull Ring for this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.
It's been a happy hunting ground over the years for Max Verstappen, who has won in Austria five times previously.
Last year, it was George Russell who took the win, capitalising on Verstappen's clash with Lando Norris.
This weekend is expected to play into McLaren's hands with scorching track temperatures expected.
Ferrari have a raft of new upgrades as they look to turn their torrid season around.
Russell returns to the top of the timesheets with a 1m05.776s on the softs.
He's told: "We've got an issue with the gearbox".
He's gone fastest for Williams with a 1m06.017s on the mediums.
Hamilton's first representative time of the session puts him 17th in the order, 1.4s off the pace.
Antonelli slots into second, 0.2s off his teammate. He's just complained about "front locking" over team radio.
Russell, Stroll, Antonelli, Alonso, Gasly, Albon, Sainz, Hadjar, Lawson and Hulkenberg.
Russell returns to the top of the order with a 1m06.537s. He's running on the hards currently.
Stroll back on top of the timesheets with a 1m06.853s, 0.2s ahead of Alonso.
A 1m07.140s for Russell on the hard tyre to go 0.2s ahead of Sainz. Verstappen slots into third, 0.5s off.
Stroll on top of the order with a 1m07.830s, 0.4s ahead of Albon. Antonelli completes the top three.
First practice at the Red Bull Ring is now underway.
Alex Dunne is replacing Lando Norris at McLaren, while Dino Beganovic is in for Charles Leclerc.
Hello everyone and welcome back to the Crash.net live blog for Friday practice at the Austrian Grand Prix.
FP1 kicks off in just under 30 minutes' time at the Red Bull Ring.
We will be bringing you minute-by-minute updates across the next three days.