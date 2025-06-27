Lewis Hamilton
2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

Live text commentary of Friday F1 practice at the Austrian Grand Prix

The 2025 F1 season heads to the Red Bull Ring for this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

It's been a happy hunting ground over the years for Max Verstappen, who has won in Austria five times previously.

Last year, it was George Russell who took the win, capitalising on Verstappen's clash with Lando Norris.

This weekend is expected to play into McLaren's hands with scorching track temperatures expected.

Ferrari have a raft of new upgrades as they look to turn their torrid season around. 

27 Jun 2025
13:00
The current order

With 30 minutes on the clock: Russell, Bortoleto, Sainz, Antonelli, Hulkenberg, Piastri, Verstappen, Gasly, Lawson and Hadjar. 

12:55
Russell

Russell returns to the top of the timesheets with a 1m05.776s on the softs. 

12:53
Bad news for Hamilton

He's told: "We've got an issue with the gearbox". 

12:53
Good time from Sainz

He's gone fastest for Williams with a 1m06.017s on the mediums. 

12:49
Hamilton

Hamilton's first representative time of the session puts him 17th in the order, 1.4s off the pace. 

12:47
Mercedes 1-2

Antonelli slots into second, 0.2s off his teammate. He's just complained about "front locking" over team radio. 

12:41
Current top 10

Russell, Stroll, Antonelli,  Alonso, Gasly, Albon, Sainz, Hadjar, Lawson and Hulkenberg. 

12:39
Russell goes clear again

Russell returns to the top of the order with a 1m06.537s. He's running on the hards currently. 

12:38
Aston Martin 1-2

Stroll back on top of the timesheets with a 1m06.853s, 0.2s ahead of Alonso.

12:36
Russell goes fastest

A 1m07.140s for Russell on the hard tyre to go 0.2s ahead of Sainz. Verstappen slots into third, 0.5s off. 

12:34
First times on the board

Stroll on top of the order with a 1m07.830s, 0.4s ahead of Albon. Antonelli completes the top three. 

12:30
FP1 is underway

First practice at the Red Bull Ring is now underway. 

12:22
Two driver changes for FP1

Alex Dunne is replacing Lando Norris at McLaren, while Dino Beganovic is in for Charles Leclerc.

12:16
Colapinto's F1 future

Here's what Alpine and Colapinto have said about his future ahead of this weekend's Austrian GP

Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
12:09
How to watch the Austrian GP?

CLICK HERE: Full information on how to watch the action today at the Red Bull Ring

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
12:04
Welcome

Hello everyone and welcome back to the Crash.net live blog for Friday practice at the Austrian Grand Prix.

FP1 kicks off in just under 30 minutes' time at the Red Bull Ring.

We will be bringing you minute-by-minute updates across the next three days. 

