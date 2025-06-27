2025 Dutch MotoGP: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES

The TT Circuit Assen hosts round 10 of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship. FP1 for the Dutch MotoGP is set to get underway at 11:35 local time after a delay this morning due to track conditions after the opening Moto3 practice.

Marc Marquez enters this weekend with a 40-point championship lead over Alex Marquez after the Ducati Lenovo Team rider won both races in Mugello last weekend.

Marquez has only won in Assen twice in the top class, the latest of those coming in 2018.

Francesco Bagnaia has won the last three editions of the Dutch TT, plus last year's Sprint, but he has only one grand prix podium finish in the past four rounds of this season.