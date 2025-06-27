Into the final five minutes of FP1 now and it's still Marc Marquez who's fastest.
2025 Dutch MotoGP: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of the Dutch MotoGP Friday practice sessions from the TT Circuit Assen.
The TT Circuit Assen hosts round 10 of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship. FP1 for the Dutch MotoGP is set to get underway at 11:35 local time after a delay this morning due to track conditions after the opening Moto3 practice.
Marc Marquez enters this weekend with a 40-point championship lead over Alex Marquez after the Ducati Lenovo Team rider won both races in Mugello last weekend.
Marquez has only won in Assen twice in the top class, the latest of those coming in 2018.
Francesco Bagnaia has won the last three editions of the Dutch TT, plus last year's Sprint, but he has only one grand prix podium finish in the past four rounds of this season.
So, it was Marc Marquez who topped MotoGP FP1 in Assen ahead of Maverick Vinales and Marco Bezzecchi.
Quite the performance from Marquez after his early get-off, especially to then improve on his initial time-topping lap a handful of laps later on a nine-lap-old rear tyre.
Full session report here.
It's gravel trap to top spot for Marc Marquez, who tops FP1 in Assen despite that huge crash earlier on.
And, just to make a point, he improves at the end to get down to a 1:32.216. He's ahead of Maverick Vinales by 0.313s, and Marco Bezzecchi completes the top-three.
Bagnaia fourth, and Di Giannantonio completes the top-five here on Friday morning.
Big moment for Aldeguer there at the turn 12. Lost the rear in the middle of the fast right but just about managed to gather it up.
Bagnaia makes it a Ducati 1-2 with his latest lap, 0.220s slower than his teammate but on a rear tyre over 10 laps older.
Well, if you were thinking that Marc Marquez would be slowed down by his crash earlier on, you'd be wrong. He's gone fastest now, admittedly on much newer tyres than everyone else, but he's down to a 1:32.389. He leads by 0.341s.
Marquez improves on his third lap and up to 10th on a 1:33.472.
Bezzecchi improves again to a 1:32.730. Probably worth pointing out that he's doing these times on a used medium rear tyre, no fresh tyre time attack at this stage for the Italian, which is encouraging
A couple of laps in now for Marquez and he's 21st on a 1:34.824.
Marco Bezzecchi now moves to the top on a 1:32.912.
Marc Marquez has now headed back out on track.
You may have seen Yamaha's special livery for this weekend across both the factory team and the Pramac team. It's a celebration of their 70th anniversary and harks back to the original R7 from the late 1990s and early 2000s.
They're in the standard livery today and tomorrow, but they'll be rolling that out for race day on Sunday.
Decent session for Yamaha so far. Alex Rins third and Quartararo in fourth.
International TV feed reporting that, according to Davide Tardozzi, Marquez is sore and concerned about his left forearm and left hand. But wants to do a couple of laps before the end of his session to check his condition before this afternoon.
Marquez now heading back into the factory Ducati garage.
Bit of a lull out there for a while now. 25 minutes on the clock on only Quartararo, Oliveira, and Zarco out there at the moment.
Alex Marquez an Vinales just heading out now as well.
Now Bagnaia goes to the top at the end of his first run on a 1:33.185.
Moving focus back to lap times now and it's Vinales who is back on top now from Di Giannantonio. Vinales leading on a 1:33.182.
For reference, FP1 was topped by Francesco Bagnaia last year on a 1:32.401.
Marquez now back to the Ducati truck. Hard to tell exactly what caused the crash, but he lost the rear on entry to the second of the two lefts that make up the Ramshoek and it flicked him quite viciously.
Dr. Angel Charte has gone to check on Marquez in the Ducati truck.
Marquez now making his way back to the paddock on the back of Fonsi Nieto's scooter.
Marc Marquez has crashed at the Ramshoek. Looks from the replays like he lost the rear in between the two apexes of that super-fast left-hander at the end of the lap.
He's taken his glove off quickly but has been able to walk away despite quite a heavy tumble through the gravel.
Di Giannantonio to the top now and down to a 1:34, but these times are just going to keep on scrolling this morning.
First lap times coming in now at Assen and it's Maverick Vinales who goes to the top first. It's a 1:36.380, though, which is about six seconds off lap record pace.
Pit lane is open in Assen and we're underway for FP1 this morning. 45 minutes of free practice coming up.
Moto2 FP1 has just concluded in Assen. Alonso Lopez fastest from Manuel Gonzalez and Albert Arenas.
Lopez within a second of Fermin Aldeguer's race lap record, an indication of fairly acceptable track conditions.
It's been a largely damp start to the day in Assen, with Moto3 practice earlier fully wet.
By now, though, it's more or less full dry with three minutes to go in Moto2 FP1.
Looks like we'll get a dry opening MotoGP practice, but as ever in Assen anyb predictions about the weather are fairly uncertain.
Welcome to today's live coverage of practice from the Dutch MotoGP. We're just over 15 minutes away from MotoGP FP1 getting underway at 11:35 local time.
We're a bit delayed this morning after the schedule was pushed back as a result of track conditions following the Moto3 FP1 session.