Assen MotoGP practice hit with major delay after Moto3 incident
Fluid on wet track has delayed Friday MotoGP schedule
Friday practice for the 2025 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix at Assen has been hit with a major delay following an incident late on in Moto3 FP1.
Late crashes in the opening Moto3 session of the weekend led to fluid being dropped across the Assen track from a damaged motorcycle.
With the track already being wet, a lengthy clean-up operation has had to be carried out in order to make the circuit safe to ride on.
Moto2 FP1 was due to begin at 8:50am BST following the end of Moto3 FP1, with the first 45-minute practice for the MotoGP class originally scheduled for 9:45am BST.
However, Moto2 FP1 did not run at all in its scheduled slot, with the first session for the intermediate class session delayed until 9:50am BST.
The Moto2 session has been shortened by five minutes to run over 35 minutes.
MotoGP FP1 has been delayed to 10:35am BST and is still due to run over its full distance of 45 minutes.
Despite a brief red flag interruption, the Moto3 session did run to completion.
Dorna Sports has confirmed that this afternoon's schedule remains unchanged.
MotoE Practice is set to run at a 11:35am BST time slot, while Moto3 Practice is currently scheduled for 12:15pm BST.
The final MotoGP session of the day, the hour-long Practice, is still currently scheduled for a 2pm BST start.