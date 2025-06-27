Assen MotoGP practice hit with major delay after Moto3 incident

Fluid on wet track has delayed Friday MotoGP schedule

2025 MotoGP Dutch GP
2025 MotoGP Dutch GP
© Gold and Goose

Friday practice for the 2025 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix at Assen has been hit with a major delay following an incident late on in Moto3 FP1.

Late crashes in the opening Moto3 session of the weekend led to fluid being dropped across the Assen track from a damaged motorcycle.

With the track already being wet, a lengthy clean-up operation has had to be carried out in order to make the circuit safe to ride on.

Moto2 FP1 was due to begin at 8:50am BST following the end of Moto3 FP1, with the first 45-minute practice for the MotoGP class originally scheduled for 9:45am BST.

However, Moto2 FP1 did not run at all in its scheduled slot, with the first session for the intermediate class session delayed until 9:50am BST.

The Moto2 session has been shortened by five minutes to run over 35 minutes.

MotoGP FP1 has been delayed to 10:35am BST and is still due to run over its full distance of 45 minutes.

Despite a brief red flag interruption, the Moto3 session did run to completion.

Dorna Sports has confirmed that this afternoon's schedule remains unchanged.

MotoE Practice is set to run at a 11:35am BST time slot, while Moto3 Practice is currently scheduled for 12:15pm BST.

The final MotoGP session of the day, the hour-long Practice, is still currently scheduled for a 2pm BST start.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

