Ducati confirms GP25 engine 'evolution' amid Francesco Bagnaia’s front-end woes

Ducati has offered some clarity over the engine spec of the latest GP25 versus the previous GP24, amid Francesco Bagnaia’s ongoing front-end stability issues.

While Bagnaia insists that returning to the GP24 is not an option, team-mate Marc Marquez has muddied the waters by suggesting “we can do it”.

"That's what I understand… If the factory team wants to use the same bike as Alex [Marquez], the GP24, we can do it,” Marquez said recently. “There have been races where I’ve introduced some new parts; then I’ve gone back.”

To have the ‘same’ GP24 as Alex, the factory GP25 riders would need to have homologated the same engine spec.

All other parts can be modified but, due to the development freeze, the engine design chosen at the start of this season cannot be changed.

Ahead of this weekend’s Dutch MotoGP, Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi confirmed to Sky Italia:

"Bagnaia is riding an evolution of the 24 Ducati: It has a slightly different engine and for this reason we have done two homologations, for the 2024 and 25 engines.

“And then, unlike the non-official riders [on the GP24], he has the same evolutions as Marc Marquez and Diggia.”

Double world champion Bagnaia’s renowned braking and corner entry ability has been diluted by front-end stability issues, despite Ducati abandoning the original GP25 engine during winter testing for what was initially described as a ‘GP24 engine’.

The Italian made some progress at Aragon by fitting larger front brake discs, but the lack of multiple hard braking areas meant he was back on the standard 340mm size for Mugello last weekend.

Although unable to extend his home victory streak, Bagnaia did challenge Marquez for pole position and battled the title leader for the opening laps.

“After a few laps, Pecco no longer has confidence on the front. For 5 laps at Mugello he was fast and aggressive, then the grip at the front dropped,” Tardozzi said.

Assen is another track of Bagnaia’s favourite tracks “but today we need to solve the problems.

“When - and if - we find a solution for this feeling at the front, I think he will compete in the races with Marc.”

After victory at Mugello, where Bagnaia eventually faded to fourth, Marc Marquez highlighted the contrast in riding styles during the early laps.

"He was braking very hard and very late, while I was focusing more on corner speed."

Bagnaia starts the Dutch weekend 110 points from Marc Marquez and 70 behind Gresini rider Alex.