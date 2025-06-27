Ferrari prioritising Lewis Hamilton input for 2026 F1 car? Charles Leclerc is unfazed

Charles Leclerc says he is “not concerned at all” about the possibility of Ferrari prioritising Lewis Hamilton’s feedback while developing their 2026 F1 car.

Ferrari have endured a disappointing start to the 2025 season following Hamilton’s arrival from Mercedes.

The team have scored just three podiums this year and sit third in the constructors’ standings.

Ferrari are pinning their hopes on an upgrade package, which will be introduced over the next few races to turn their season around.

Given that a title challenge is unlikely this year, attention is already turning to 2026.

In 2026, entirely new technical regulations will come into play, rules that will have a drastic impact on the pecking order.

Lewis Hamilton has spoken openly about his struggle to adapt to the SF-25 and the need for significant internal changes at Ferrari.

Ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, Leclerc was asked if he was worried that Ferrari would lean on Hamilton’s feedback and steer development in his favour.

“I am not concerned at all because I think this is a big talking point outside the team but within the team, we’ve got all the tools to adapt the car to my way in terms of driving style or to Lewis’ style,” Leclerc told media, including Crash.net in Austria on Thursday.

“I don’t think that’s the problem. I just want the fastest car possible next year. I think that’s exactly what Lewis wants. Where we are next year then we will set up the car in a way that I like and Lewis will just do the same.

“I am really not worried about it. I think we’re in a time where now in Formula 1 the engineers and with where the technology is at, we just need the fastest car and we just put the fastest car on track then we have all the freedom available.

“It’s not like 10 or 15 years ago where you were stuck in a corner with balance and you didn’t have the tools to make the cars faster. Now we do have those tools. I am definitely not worried.”

Charles Leclerc on Ferrari’s upgrades

Ferrari are set to introduce a revised floor upgrade for this weekend at the Red Bull Ring.

This is part of a wider upgrade centred around curing the woes around the rear of the car which have plagued them since the start of the season.

Charles Leclerc doubts this weekend’s upgrade will allow them to challenge McLaren.

“I don’t know. I don’t think that will again fundamentally change what we are looking to do,” Leclerc added.

“We’re looking to do small steps in the right direction and try to see what direction to push in the future. I expect steps forward. Will it be enough to close the gap to Mclaren? Probably not because they’re too far ahead - McLaren and Red Bull. Mercedes is more up and down so it’s a bit more difficult to judge with them.

“I think it will be a step in the right direction, how much? I don’t know.”