Thieves broke into Brad Pitt’s house while he was away promoting F1 movie

Brad Pitt’s home in Los Angeles was reportedly broken into by several thieves while the actor was away promoting his upcoming Formula 1 movie.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a break-in took place in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles at 10.30pm on Wednesday, but did not confirm that Pitt’s house was targeted.

Police believe three suspects climbed over the front fence of the property and broke a front window to gain access to the residence.

While several items were taken, the LAPD has not revealed the overall value of the goods stolen.

Pitt was not at home during the incident, having spent the last weeks promoting Joseph Kosinski's new movie, F1.

The 61-year-old was in London on Monday as part of the promotional tour, having also been present for the film’s global premiere in New York last week.

He also visited the Circuit of the Americas in Austin last week, where he drove a 2023 McLaren MCL60 previously raced by Lando Norris.

Lewis Hamilton on Brad Pitt’s character

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was heavily involved in F1: the movie as a producer, with his role focusing on making sure the racing scenes were as legitimate as possible.

Hamilton explained that the character played by Pitt, Sonny Hayes, was loosely based on several drivers from the sport’s past – with 1976 world champion James Hunt being a major reference point.

Hunt, incidentally, was also also portrayed in the 2013 movie, Rush, which starred Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Bruhl.

“The writer, Aaron [Sorking], wrote it initially,” said Hamilton.” I'm sure he was looking at people like James Hunt.

“He wanted a really cool character, he was trying to look at the characters from back in the 70s and so he looked at a combination of many of those drivers and I would say James Hunt was probably, I don't know if that's what he ultimately chose, but that's the character I feel that's resembled mostly to him.

“Very cool and calm, good looking cat and very elder statesman within the team.”