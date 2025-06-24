Brad Pitt reveals “immensely helpful” role Lewis Hamilton played in new F1 movie

Lewis Hamilton has played a crucial role in the production of the new F1 movie

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt has credited Lewis Hamilton for playing an “immensely helpful” role while filming the new F1 movie.

The highly-anticipated movie based on the fictional Apex GP F1 racing team premiered in London on Monday.

Lead actors Pitt and Damons Idris were present, while a host of celebrities attended the event.

Tate McRae and Ed Sheeran were at the premiere, and their songs are featured in the new movie.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise also made a surprise appearance and was seen pictured alongside Pitt.

‘F1’ is officially available to watch in cinemas from June 25.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has played a key role in the film.

The Ferrari driver has been a producer, ensuring it remains authentic.

Pitt spoke about how Hamilton’s influence has been crucial in making the new film a success.

“First of all, we’ve got Lewis Hamilton as our producer and his knowledge has been so immensely helpful,” Pitt explained.

“He’s been keeping us straight, going, ‘No, no, no, that doesn’t fly, [it] needs to go this way,’ and his knowledge, it’s so incredible.

“Right down to the sound, he can actually pick out and go, ‘No, no, no, no, no, that’s turn 12, that’s not turn 16.’

“You need more reverb on the straight here, you hear this massive reverb into [turn] one.

“He’s that specific, it’s incredible.”

Pitt revealed that the movie’s director, Joe Kosinski, got Hamilton onboard before bringing him in as lead actor.

“In fact, Joe [Kosinski, F1 The Movie’s director] went and got Lewis before he got me,” Pitt added.

“He said, ‘As long as I can have that kind of backing and that kind of support, then I think we can get to what I know I can do with the cameras and the cars.’”

In this article

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

