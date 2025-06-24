Mercedes warn F1 rivals will be “much more competitive” in Austrian GP

Toto Wolff has warned that Mercedes’ rivals will be “much more competitive” in Austria this weekend as they look to secure back-to-back F1 wins.

Mercedes clinched their first victory of the 2025 F1 season last time out, with George Russell winning the Canadian Grand Prix.

Russell controlled the race from pole position to beat Max Verstappen to the race win in Montreal.

The slightly cooler track temperatures and favourable circuit layout played into the strengths of the W16.

With the Red Bull Ring consisting of sweeping, high-speed corners, particularly in the final sector, it will be a different challenge.

Looking ahead to this weekend in Austria, Wolff said in Mercedes’ pre-race preview: “Victory and a double podium in Montreal were a reward for the hard work of everyone at Brackley and Brixworth.

“Though we have made solid progress with our car in recent weeks, we know that we cannot expect this level of performance each and every weekend. The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, with its absence of high-speed corners and a more closed tarmac that puts less stress on the tyres, suited the W16.

“The team executed well and took advantage of that, but we know that our rivals will likely be much more competitive in Austria this weekend.”

Wolff wants to build on Canada “momentum”

Canada was a welcome return to form for Mercedes as Kimi Antonelli joined Russell on the podium to give him his maiden top three finish.

It means Mercedes are now second in the 2025 F1 constructors’ standings.

Given McLaren's enormous advantage, Mercedes will likely be in a fight with

Ferrari and Red Bull for P2 in the standings for the rest of the season.

Mercedes won in Austria 12 months ago, benefitting from Verstappen and Lando Norris’ tangle.

“Building on the momentum from Canada is therefore our focus,” Wolff added. “The track in Spielberg will be a good test of our recent updates and provide another reference point for our progress. There is still a long way to go this season. We will look to maximise our points scoring and hopefully be able to challenge for the podium once again.”