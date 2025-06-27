Ferrari urged against “knee-jerk reaction” after Lewis Hamilton defends Fred Vasseur

Ferrari have been told not to make a “knee-jerk reaction” over Fred Vasseur.

The future of Ferrari’s team principal has come under scrutiny, particularly in Italy, after their below-par F1 season so far.

Despite the addition of Lewis Hamilton, results have not matched pre-season hype.

Hamilton launched a major defence of Vasseur, and Ferrari denied speculation that he could lose his job. They have now been given extra reasons to keep faith.

Ferrari told they need 'stability'

“It never comes down to just one person,” Anthony Davidson told Sky Sports.

“The team is made up of 1000 people then another 1000 in the power unit department.

“Yes, one or two people can have influence in the team. As we have seen at McLaren, three or four people were changed and it did start to make a difference.

“Maybe their improvements were in the pipeline already. Who knows.

“Stability is what they need. These cars are tricky to design and set up. It needs familiarity from all sides.

“They have had a change of driver - Carlos Sainz out, Lewis Hamilton in. That, alone, is destabilising enough.

“In view of next year, having a massive change in car and power unit, now is not the time for a knee-jerk reaction to change the management.”

2026 will bring a new era in Formula 1, with the fresh regulations, which will give every team a chance to build a dominant period.

But Ferrari must first address their results in 2025 starting at this weekend’s F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

In Canada, last time out, the Ferrari drivers were fifth and sixth but both are having trouble with the car.

Hamilton described the SF-25 in Canada as “someone that can’t dance”.

Charles Leclerc has also conceded his annoyance at Ferrari being unable to match McLaren and Red Bull, as they’d hoped before the season started.