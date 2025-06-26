Sebastian Vettel to take top Red Bull job? Max Verstappen gives his verdict

Max Verstappen says Sebastian Vettel will always be welcome at Red Bull if he decides to return to the Formula 1 team in a management capacity.

Earlier this week, Vettel revealed he had spoken to Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko about the possibility of replacing him after the Austrian steps away from his long-time role in F1.

This was in response to comments made by Marko earlier in the year, when he described Vettel as his “ideal successor” at the Milton Keynes-based squad.

Vettel is an important driver in Red Bull’s rich history in F1, having led the team to four consecutive title doubles’ in 2010 and ‘14.

Verstappen effectively succeeded Vettel at Red Bull in 2016 and his latest triumph in 2024 put him level with the German on four drivers’ championships.

Speaking in the press conference ahead of Red Bull’s home race in Austria, Verstappen said he would be happy to see the 36-year-old return to the team in any role.

“It's more than normal that someone that has achieved so much with Red Bull, who has been brought up by Red Bull that.... there's always a spot available [for them].” he said.

“Seb always kept a really good relationship with Helmut, even when he left [the team].

“I didn't know that they were talking, but I'm sure that there's always a space for Seb in any kind or form.”

Marko’s remit extends beyond advising Red Bull’s two F1 teams, as he also leads the company’s driver development programme that launched the careers of Vettel, Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo and others.

Vettel has kept a low profile since retiring from F1 at the end of the 2022 season, but is widely seen as a strong candidate to take over the reins of Red Bull’s often-controversial but highly successful junior scheme.