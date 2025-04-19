Helmut Marko names retired F1 star as his dream Red Bull successor

Helmut Marko has named Sebastian Vettel his “ideal successor” when he decides to step away from Red Bull.

Since 2005, the Austrian has been a key part of Red Bull’s senior management.

He’s been responsible for seeing several talents come through their junior programme, such as Vettel, Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz.

Vettel won his four F1 world titles with Red Bull before leaving the team for Ferrari.

Similarly, all four of Verstappen’s titles have been with the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

At 81, Marko will likely call time on his career in motorsport soon, and he believes Vettel would be the perfect candidate to take over.

“I think he would be the ideal successor candidate,” Marko told Sky Germany.

“But it is clear that at some point you can no longer do it, not least because of your age.

“Because those travel efforts are no small thing. Of course, it would be great if a guy like Sebastian could take over. You have the side of the junior programme.

“He’s already working with girls here in the go-karts in Saudi Arabia. And on the other side, of course, there’s the great strategic leadership of his Formula 1 team.”

Since retiring from F1 at the end of 2022, Vettel has only made sporadic F1 paddock appearances.

The German has been in Saudi Arabia ahead of this weekend’s grand prix in Jeddah to promote females in motorsport.

Marko feels that Vettel would only need a couple of races to understand the role at Red Bull.

“I don’t think he needs a year,” Marko said. “That’s two races and then he has it under control. But this is a new approach and I think Sebastian has found himself now.

“He knows what he wants to do in the future and that is first and foremost motor racing. He may be a forest owner in Austria with his own hunting grounds, but you can combine all that.”