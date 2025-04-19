Toto Wolff shuts down Max Verstappen rumours: “We didn’t have any conversations”

Toto Wolff has shut down speculation linking Max Verstappen to Mercedes, confirming “we didn’t have any conversations”.

Verstappen’s F1 future has been a hot topic since last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix following Helmut Marko’s comments that he ‘feared’ Red Bull could lose their star driver.

The rumour mill has been put into overdrive, with Aston Martin reportedly ready to offer a three-year deal worth over €260 million.

Reports suggest Verstappen may consider taking a sabbatical in 2026 to reassess his future amid the major rule changes set for next year.

Another factor is that his partner, Kelly Piquet, is currently pregnant, and a year out will give him the chance to spend time with his son or daughter.

If Verstappen decides to race next year, Mercedes are a potential option for the reigning world champion.

Mercedes’ current drivers, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, are out of contract at the end of the year.

Wolff spoke openly about wanting to sign Verstappen for this season as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement but was unsuccessful.

A possible switch to Mercedes for Verstappen looks unlikely, though, with Wolff indicating that he will stick with Russell and Antonelli for 2026.

“We didn’t have any conversations,” Wolff told The Athletic.

“At the moment, where it is with George and Kimi, there’s no doubt to question that set up for the future, as it goes.”

“No stress” over Russell negotiations

Russell has arguably been the best-performing driver on the grid in 2025.

The Mercedes driver sits fourth in the F1 drivers’ standings, 14 points off McLaren’s Lando Norris.

He’s started the year with three podiums in four races - but doesn’t have a contract for 2026.

Wolff believes Russell is “performing to the highest levels” and that he can’t ask for any more from his lead driver.

“We will pick those talks up once we’re in the European season, there’s no stress,” Wolff added.

“He’s performing to the highest levels, as we have hoped and expected. He’s delivering, there’s no doubt about that. There’s not more you could demand from that. We have this summer window. We have no reason to challenge or question anything as it is now.”