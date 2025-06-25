Sebastian Vettel in talks to succeed Helmut Marko at Red Bull F1 team

Sebastian Vettel has revealed that he has spoken to Helmut Marko about potentially taking his place at Red Bull when the Austrian eventually calls time on his career in Formula 1.

Earlier in March, Marko described four-time F1 champion Vettel as his “ideal successor”, saying he would only need a couple of races to understand his role at Red Bull.

Vettel has largely stayed away from the limelight since retiring from F1 after 2022, choosing to spend more time with his family.

But when asked about stepping into Marko’s shoes as Red Bull’s motorsport advisor, the 37-year-old did not rule out the possibility.

"There have been a few headlines recently. I still get along great with Helmut, and we're in contact regarding the topic," he said on an ORF podcast.

Vettel added that these talks are "not yet that intensive or in-depth but it's perhaps something where I could play a role. In what form that remains to be seen."

Marko holds a wide-ranging role at Red Bull but is best known for leading its driver development programme, through which Vettel, Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo, and Alex Albon all graduated to F1.

He has also acted as a bridge between the F1 team and Red Bull’s late co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz, freeing up team principal Christian Horner to focus on operational matters.

Vettel believes Marko’s impact at Red Bull has been so profound that it would be impossible for one person to fully replace him.

"He's irreplaceable. Let's just leave it at that,” commented Vettel. His character alone... and he's made a very, very significant contribution to what the entire team has achieved over the years since 2005. And perhaps it wouldn't even be the goal to have someone replace him."

Marko turns 82 years old this year and has admitted that travelling so frequently at his age is “no small thing”.

Vettel hopes Marko can continue remaining involved at Red Bull “for a long time”, but believes the Graz native will retire from F1 when the “time is right”.

"He's said a few times that he's going to quit, but he's still here,” said the German. “I hope he stays with us for a long time.

“But of course, at some point, things will inevitably continue, and he knows that. He's a brutal realist and can assess things quite well. He'll sense when the time is right."