Enea Bastianini subject of rider market interest from a rival MotoGP team

The 2025 MotoGP season might not be going to plan for Enea Bastianini, but he is attracting admiring glances from a rival team.

Bastianini lost his factory Ducati seat last year to Marc Marquez, forced to swiftly find a new home at a new manufacturer.

He signed up to a new-look Tech3 KTM project but has been outshone by teammate Maverick Vinales.

Pramac Yamaha are looking at Bastianini and considering him, according to Sky Italia.

Yamaha dream of fielding a reference rider and a rookie, in both their factory and satellite teams, the report states.

Bastianini is “considered the ideal choice” by Pramac Yamaha in the role of reference rider.

They also like KTM’s Pedro Acosta, much like every other manufacturer in the paddock.

But Bastianini, whose best result was P7 in Texas, is contracted in 2026 by KTM. However, he has yet to discover his grand prix-winning form from his Ducati days on a KTM.

"Cautious" Pramac allow more time

Miguel Oliveira
Miguel Oliveira

However, Pramac Yamaha are "cautious" in the rider market, and are in no rush to ditch their existing riders, the report states.

Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira signed up this year to the brand-new team, who had moved from the Ducati garage to Yamaha’s.

Together they bring experience from riding the Honda, the Ducati, the KTM and the Aprilia.

Their role in developing Yamaha’s wider MotoGP project cannot be understated, either.

On the track, Miller’s P5 at the Americas MotoGP was a welcome reminder of his ability. Oliveira has been interrupted by injury.

Pramac Yamaha intend to let Miller and Oliveira state their case for a 2026 stay in the next few races, and could even opt to retain both, and ignore Bastianini, Sky Italia report.

Toprak Razgatlioglu interest for Pramac Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu is also reportedly of interest to Pramac Yamaha, Sky Italia report.

He would fulfil the role of a rookie, alongside a more experienced rider.

Razgatlioglu has been teasing a switch from the World Superbike Championship to MotoGP in 2026.

Honda have also been strongly linked with swooping for his signature.

Yamaha’s Paolo Pavesio made it clear they would not adhere to any deadlines set by Razgatlioglu.

Pavesio also explained when Yamaha intend to nail down their 2026 rider line-up.

Other rookies being admired by Pramac Yamaha include Moto2 riders Ivan Guevara and Tony Arbolino.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

