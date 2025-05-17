Ducati’s “desire for Pedro Acosta is strong” - but there’s an obvious problem

Ducati reportedly want Pedro Acosta but have hit an obvious stumbling block.

KTM factory rider Acosta is one of the names at the centre of the MotoGP rider market.

His manager Albert Valera also looks after Jorge Martin, whose bombshell intention to quit Aprilia will also pique rivals’ interests inside the MotoGP paddock for 2026.

Acosta “receives looks with heart-shaped eyes from Honda HRC and Ducati”, Sky Italia report.

They add: “Ducati's desire for Acosta is strong, and Ducati's attention to his talent is as strong.”

VR46 are the team who have been closely linked to Acosta, and they have enjoyed two casual conversations with him.

The first came at Valentino Rossi’s ranch for the 100km of Champions in January, the second was with his manager.

But “they were exploratory meetings, without the discussions being deepened”, Sky Italia report.

However, Acosta is contracted to KTM until the end of 2026 and they are in no mood to let their prized possession go, irrespective of the problems that the manufacturer has faced outside of MotoGP.

Ducati also have very little room within their 2026 rider line-up.

The only bike that is set to become vacant at the end of this season belongs to Franco Morbidelli in the VR46 team.

VR46 respond to Pedro Acosta rumours

VR46 have strongly insisted that, although Morbidelli’s contract is expiring, they will keep him next year.

Team boss Uccio Salucci insisted any talks with Acosta were casual, and of no importance.

“Nothing more, that's it,” he said. “Never say never.

“We have Franco, a rider we like a lot.

“With Pedro [and his] management, we had no more contact.”

Salucci added about Morbidelli: “We hope we can renew with him. because anyway Franco is fantastic.”

Morbidelli endured a difficult first year on a Ducati with Pramac in 2024, largely owing to a slow start due to injury, but has found the form of old with VR46.

Has has twice been on the podium, and twice finished fourth, in grands prix.

Morbidelli sits impressively fourth in the MotoGP standings.

He is also riding a year-old bike, with VR46’s only factory-spec machine in Fabio di Giannantonio’s hands.

The team’s ability to offer a factory-spec Ducati - the best bike in MotoGP - is an obvious temptation to Acosta.

But despite the mutual attraction there are big hurdles before Acosta riding a Ducati can become a reality.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

