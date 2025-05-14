Yamaha respond as Toprak Razgatlioglu deadline expires

A self-imposed deadline to sort Toprak Razgatlioglu’s future, by his manager, has expired without an answer.

Razgatlioglu is flirting with MotoGP manufacturers and admits he wants to make the switch from the World Superbike Championship.

Honda and Yamaha are credited with an interest in bringing Razgatlioglu to MotoGP, while BMW haven’t given up hope of tying him to a new deal in WorldSBK.

Paolo Pavesio, who replaced Lin Jarvis at the top of Yamaha Motor Racing this year, has history with Razgatlioglu.

Pavesio worked across the manufacturer’s WorldSBK project, which helped Razgatlioglu to his first title in 2021.

Razgatlioglu’s manager Kenan Sofuoglu wanted his client’s 2026 contract agreed by mid-May, at the latest, a timeframe which has now expired.

Yamaha to decide 'what we want by the summer break'

Yamaha are also not willing to play ball with deadlines that do not suit their existing MotoGP riders.

“We will draw conclusions about what we have and what we want by the summer break,” Pavesio told Speedweek.

“That would be too early for our current drivers. Especially towards Miguel Oliveira it would be very unfair to put a line under it now. His injury was more serious than we first thought.

"I've known Kenan for six years and Toprak very well. No matter what the future holds, winning the title with him at Mandalika in 2021 was the highlight of my motorsport career.

"Projects are prepared by manufacturers, these are then presented to the drivers via the managers. I know Kenan's approach to the media very well, but he talks differently to us.

“Fortunately, things are going a little differently than he portrays to the media."

Pavesio said about Razgatlioglu: "He is exceptionally talented in the things he has done so far.

"And there is general curiosity in the industry about what he can do in MotoGP.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu

Razgatlioglu notoriously failed to impress Yamaha when he tested their MotoGP bike, after winning the WorldSBK title with them.

However, he has won another title on a BMW where his eye-catching style could not be ignored.

Yamaha’s MotoGP factory riders are contracted until the end of 2026, but Pramac’s Jack Miller is on a deal which runs out this year.

However, Miller has shown glimpses of his experience and talent since swapping KTM for Pramac.

His role in developing the wider project at Yamaha is also a crucial, and valuable, trait.

Razgatlioglu could yet stay at BMW, despite his manager’s proclamations about a dream to switch series.

BMW have reportedly been drawing up a short-list of riders, and have spoken to their managers, as a Plan B if they lose Razgatlioglu.