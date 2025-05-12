BMW identify two riders as possible Toprak Razgatlioglu replacements

BMW have reportedly identified two riders who could replace Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Razgatlioglu has been vocal about his wish to leave the World Superbike Championship and earn a MotoGP ride in 2026.

Honda and Yamaha are supposedly interested in acquiring the signature of the reigning WorldSBK champion.

That would leave BMW’s WorldSBK project with a gaping hole, if they lose the star rider of the entire championship.

BMW spot two potential Toprak Razgatlioglu replacements

BMW met the managers of two potential replacements for Razgatlioglu in the Cremona paddock, at the last WorldSBK round, according to GPOne.

Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega and Yamaha’s Andrea Locatelli are the riders in question.

BMW boss Sven Blusch spoke with Bulega’s manager Alberto Martinelli, and Locatelli’s manager Yuri Danesi, the report claims.

Bulega and Locatelli are both out of contract with Ducati and Yamaha respectively at the end of this season.

Bulega has spoken about his desire to remain with the Italian manufacturer who gave him his chance in WorldSBK.

Locatelli admitted he would consider any offer which came his way, including from current employers Yamaha, for 2026.

Locatelli caught the eye with his unexpected race win at Assen, in the absence of his esteemed teammate Jonathan Rea.

Bulega, meanwhile, currently tops the WorldSBK standings ahead of champion Razgatlioglu.

BMW would still love to keep Razgatlioglu and it has been suggested that the rider's flirtation with MotoGP teams could end if he is given a big-money offer to stay put.