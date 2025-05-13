Ducati tempt Nicolo Bulega with intriguing opportunity if he signs new contract

Ducati could offer Nicolo Bulega a deal with an exciting stipulation

Gigi Dall'Igna, Nicolo Bulega
Gigi Dall'Igna, Nicolo Bulega

Nicolo Bulega has a tempting carrot dangled in front of him amid contract talks with Ducati.

The current leader of the World Superbike Championship is out of contract at the end of this season.

Ducati are eager to tie down the rising star who was second only to Toprak Razgatlioglu, in his rookie year.

The possibility of a future switch to MotoGP has been touted.

Nicolo Bulega to MotoGP in 2027?

Part of the ongoing contract negotiation centres around whether Nicolo Bulega will be part of the 2026 Desmosedici test programme, Sky Italia report.

That would enable him to move into MotoGP in 2027, when the championship swaps Michelin for Pirelli as its tyre supplier.

Bulega, and WorldSBK, use Pirelli tyres already which would give him an edge if he crossed over in 2027, with MotoGP riders adapting from Michelins.

Gigi Dall'Igna and Mauro Grassilli were involved in talks at the Cremona round about Bulega's next deal.

There are two sticking points, according to reports from Italy.

The first is that Bulega wants to know: under exactly conditions what conditions would he earn a factory Ducati ride in MotoGP in 2027?

Secondly: Ducati have to make it economically worth ignoring interest from rivals.

BMW have reportedly included Bulega on a short-list of replacements for Razgatlioglu, if they lose him.

Both of the championship’s leading riders must solve their futures - and both insist they could put pen to paper soon.

Bulega has previously said: “My goal is to stay here because I have a very good feeling with my team, the bike and everyone in the garage.

“I think the goal of everybody is to stay together.”

The future of Razgatlioglu, who also has a MotoGP dream and is of interest to Honda to Yamaha, is also a key part of the WorldSBK rider market.

The fifth round of the 2025 WorldSBK season is this weekend at Most, Czech Republic.

Bulega leads Razgatlioglu by 34 points at the summit of the WorldSBK standings.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

