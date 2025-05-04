2025 Italian WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the 2025 World Superbike Championship after winning Race 2 at the 2025 Italian WorldSBK.

Bulega's lead is now up to 34 points over Toprak Razgatlioglu, who was second on all three occasions at Cremona Circuit.

Alvaro Bautista took a trio of third places in Italy, finally moving himself up to third in the standings after Race 2, passing Andrea Locatelli who was eighth in Race 2.

Full WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at the Italian Round are below.