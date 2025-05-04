2025 Italian WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2

Full World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at the Italian WorldSBK, round four of the 2025 season.

Nicolo Bulega leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the 2025 World Superbike Championship after winning Race 2 at the 2025 Italian WorldSBK.

Bulega's lead is now up to 34 points over Toprak Razgatlioglu, who was second on all three occasions at Cremona Circuit.

Alvaro Bautista took a trio of third places in Italy, finally moving himself up to third in the standings after Race 2, passing Andrea Locatelli who was eighth in Race 2.

Full WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at the Italian Round are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Italian Round | Round 4, Race 2

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R198
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR164
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R125
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1118
5Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R107
6Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R73
7Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R68
8Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R62
9Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR54
10Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R50
11Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R149
12Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99849
13Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R44
14Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99844
15Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R141
16Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R22
17Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR19
18Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R9
19Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R18
20Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R7
21Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R13
22Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2
23Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
24Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
25Gabriele RuiuITABmaxBMW M1000 RR0
26Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

