2025 Italian WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2
Full World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at the Italian WorldSBK, round four of the 2025 season.
Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the 2025 World Superbike Championship after winning Race 2 at the 2025 Italian WorldSBK.
Bulega's lead is now up to 34 points over Toprak Razgatlioglu, who was second on all three occasions at Cremona Circuit.
Alvaro Bautista took a trio of third places in Italy, finally moving himself up to third in the standings after Race 2, passing Andrea Locatelli who was eighth in Race 2.
Full WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at the Italian Round are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Italian Round | Round 4, Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|198
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|164
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|125
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|118
|5
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|107
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|73
|7
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|68
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|62
|9
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|54
|10
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|50
|11
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|49
|12
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|49
|13
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|44
|14
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|44
|15
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|41
|16
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|22
|17
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|19
|18
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|9
|19
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|8
|20
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|7
|21
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|3
|22
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|23
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|24
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|25
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax
|BMW M1000 RR
|0
|26
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
