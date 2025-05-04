Italian WorldSBK treble “incredible at my worst track” - Nicolo Bulega

WorldSBK points leader Nicolo Bulega has admitted that he “loves” the Cremona Circuit after winning there three times at the Italian WorldSBK.

The Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider was almost peerless all weekend at Cremona as he took pole position and all three World Superbike race wins to extend his championship lead over Toprak Razgatlioglu to 34 points, having started the weekend with a 21-point advantage following his double-DNF on Sunday at Assen..

Bulega won Race 1 by 2.8 seconds, the Superpole Race by 1.5 seconds, and Race 2 by 1.8 seconds thanks to pace that was simply superior to all of his rivals.

Coming into the weekend, and throughout Friday and Saturday, Bulega repeatedly mentioned, however, that Cremona is a circuit that doesn’t suit his style and that he struggles at.

The results, then, had been a genuine surprise to Bulega, who now has two trebles (the other coming at Phillip Island) for the season and seven wins in total.

“If someone had told me a few days ago that I’d win three races at Cremona, I wouldn’t have believed them,” Bulega said.

“It’s incredible to have a hat-trick here at my worst track. It’s something out of my head.

“Thanks to all the Italian fans that came here to support us, and all the Ducati guys. It’s very nice to win here in Italy.”

He added that he now “loves” the track, having enjoyed the results he’s achieved this weekend.

“At the start of the season, I was thinking ‘I don’t want to go to Cremona’, and now I love the circuit,” he said.

“It’s incredible. I’ll try to do the same every time I come here.”