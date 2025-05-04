2025 Italian WorldSBK: Race 2 Results

Nicolo Bulega completed a second triple win of the season at the Italian WorldSBK in Race 2, winning comfortably once again.

Toprak Razgatlioglu took the lead on lap one, but Bulega was able to find a way past on lap five. Razgatlioglu was able to hang on within a second of Bulega until the final 10 laps, at which point the Italian began to pull away significantly.

Bulega's winning margin was 1.8 seconds over Razgatlioglu, who was 7.1 seconds clear of Alvaro Bautista who ensured that all three podiums at Cremona this weekend were identical.

Danilo Petrucci benefitted from his second-row grid position to take fourth place, eight seconds ahead of Sam Lowes who beat both Honda riders in a late battle for fifth.

Iker Lecuona rounded out the top-six, ahead of Xavi Vierge, Andrea Locatelli, michael van der Mark, and Remy Gardner who completed the top-10.

Full World Superbike Race 2 results from the Italian Round are below.