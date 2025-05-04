2025 Italian WorldSBK: Race 2 Results

Full results from Race 2 from the Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit.

Nicolo Bulega leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega completed a second triple win of the season at the Italian WorldSBK in Race 2, winning comfortably once again.

Toprak Razgatlioglu took the lead on lap one, but Bulega was able to find a way past on lap five. Razgatlioglu was able to hang on within a second of Bulega until the final 10 laps, at which point the Italian began to pull away significantly.

Bulega's winning margin was 1.8 seconds over Razgatlioglu, who was 7.1 seconds clear of Alvaro Bautista who ensured that all three podiums at Cremona this weekend were identical.

Danilo Petrucci benefitted from his second-row grid position to take fourth place, eight seconds ahead of Sam Lowes who beat both Honda riders in a late battle for fifth.

Iker Lecuona rounded out the top-six, ahead of Xavi Vierge, Andrea Locatelli, michael van der Mark, and Remy Gardner who completed the top-10.

Full World Superbike Race 2 results from the Italian Round are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | Race 2

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1.826
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R8.995
4Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R17.888
5Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R22.131
6Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R22.333
7Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R22.950
8Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R124.813
9Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR26.202
10Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R126.889
11Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99827.069
12Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR29.127
13Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R30.880
14Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R31.586
15Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99832.225
16Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R32.609
17Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R143.500
18Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R144.225
19Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:07.338
20Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:18.660
DNFRyan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFTito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFGabriele RuiuITABmaxDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFTarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

