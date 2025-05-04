2025 Italian WorldSBK: Race 2 Results
Full results from Race 2 from the Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit.
Nicolo Bulega completed a second triple win of the season at the Italian WorldSBK in Race 2, winning comfortably once again.
Toprak Razgatlioglu took the lead on lap one, but Bulega was able to find a way past on lap five. Razgatlioglu was able to hang on within a second of Bulega until the final 10 laps, at which point the Italian began to pull away significantly.
Bulega's winning margin was 1.8 seconds over Razgatlioglu, who was 7.1 seconds clear of Alvaro Bautista who ensured that all three podiums at Cremona this weekend were identical.
Danilo Petrucci benefitted from his second-row grid position to take fourth place, eight seconds ahead of Sam Lowes who beat both Honda riders in a late battle for fifth.
Iker Lecuona rounded out the top-six, ahead of Xavi Vierge, Andrea Locatelli, michael van der Mark, and Remy Gardner who completed the top-10.
Full World Superbike Race 2 results from the Italian Round are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1.826
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|8.995
|4
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|17.888
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|22.131
|6
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|22.333
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|22.950
|8
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|24.813
|9
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|26.202
|10
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|26.889
|11
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|27.069
|12
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|29.127
|13
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|30.880
|14
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|31.586
|15
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|32.225
|16
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|32.609
|17
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|43.500
|18
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|44.225
|19
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:07.338
|20
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:18.660
|DNF
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNF
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF