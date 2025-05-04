Italian WorldSBK setup improvements “not enough” for Alvaro Bautista in Superpole Race

The WorldSBK Superpole Race at this weekend’s Italian Round saw the same podium as in Race 1, with Nicolo Bulega beating Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alvaro Bautista.

The latter felt that he had made steps forward with his bike setup overnight compared to what he raced with in Race 1, but it was not enough to change his finishing position as he was still unable to run comparable pace to Bulega and Razgatlioglu ahead, ultimately finishing six seconds off the win in the 10-lap race.

“I’m happy to be on the podium,” Bautista said in his post-race parc ferme TV interview.

“We made a small change on the bike this morning and I felt some improvement from yesterday’s race and we keep for the Superpole Race.

“The bike for sure was a bit better, but not enough to go with Toprak [Razgatlioglu] and Nicolo [Bulega] – they have really incredible pace.

“I’m happy, we have a good position for Race 2 and we will try to keep enjoying like this.”

Razgatlioglu: “Impossible” to attack Bulega

Toprak Razgatlioglu once again had to watch Nicolo Bulega set sail in the World Superbike Superpole Race, just as he did in Race 1.

The BMW rider tried to put the pressure on Bulega early on, but was unable to find a way through, and eventually the Italian’s pace proved simply superior to Razgatlioglu’s.

“First I say congratulations to Nicolo [Bulega] because his pace is very strong, also I tried to keep this pace, very fast lap times,” Razgatlioglu said in his parc ferme TV interview after the Superpole Race in Cremona.

“I’m just searching for [corners where I can attack], but it’s impossible because in all corner exits the Ducati is very strong in acceleration.

“But I keep fighting, also the last laps pushing so hard.

“Anyway, I tried again, we finished P2 – I’m happy, better than nothing. But I have still the same target – we have one more chance, in Race 2, and I will try to do my best again, maybe we are fighting for the win.”

Bulega “really happy for my feeling”

Nicolo Bulega’s race was as straightforward as it gets when fighting a rider like Razgatlioglu. He pushed at the start, made no mistakes to ensure Razgatlioglu had no chances to make a pass, and then let his pace take its toll to pull out a lead of 1.5 seconds which he was able to comfortably manage in the second half of the race.

“I feel very good,” Bulega concluded after another commanding performance in the Superpole Race, speaking in his post-race parc ferme TV interview.

“Amazing pace, qualifying lap times, so I’m really happy for my feeling with the bike.

“Toprak [Razgatlioglu] pushed until the last lap, so he was very fast.

“I’m happy, thanks to my team, and I hope to continue like this.”