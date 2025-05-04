2025 Italian WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Superpole Race

The 2025 World Superbike Championship continues to be led by Nicolo Bulega after the Italian was victorious in the Superpole Race at the Italian WorldSBK.

Bulega's lead is now extended to 29 points over Toprak Razgatlioglu, returning it to the size after the Portuguese Round in Portimao.

Razgatlioglu, in turn, is now 34 points clear of Andrea Locatelli, who is only one point ahead of Alvaro Bautista in the battle for third place.

Full World Superbike riders' standings after the Superpole Race at the Italian Round are below.