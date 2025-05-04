2025 Italian WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Superpole Race
Full World Superbike Championship standings after the Superpole Race at the Italian WorldSBK.
The 2025 World Superbike Championship continues to be led by Nicolo Bulega after the Italian was victorious in the Superpole Race at the Italian WorldSBK.
Bulega's lead is now extended to 29 points over Toprak Razgatlioglu, returning it to the size after the Portuguese Round in Portimao.
Razgatlioglu, in turn, is now 34 points clear of Andrea Locatelli, who is only one point ahead of Alvaro Bautista in the battle for third place.
Full World Superbike riders' standings after the Superpole Race at the Italian Round are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Italian Round | Round 4, Superpole Race
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|173
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|144
|3
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|110
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|109
|5
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|94
|6
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|66
|7
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|62
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|53
|9
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|48
|10
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|47
|11
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|47
|12
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|43
|13
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|41
|14
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|39
|15
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|34
|16
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|22
|17
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|15
|18
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|9
|19
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|8
|20
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|7
|21
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|3
|22
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|23
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|24
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|25
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax
|BMW M1000 RR
|0
|26
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
