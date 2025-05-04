2025 Italian WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Superpole Race

Full World Superbike Championship standings after the Superpole Race at the Italian WorldSBK.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The 2025 World Superbike Championship continues to be led by Nicolo Bulega after the Italian was victorious in the Superpole Race at the Italian WorldSBK.

Bulega's lead is now extended to 29 points over Toprak Razgatlioglu, returning it to the size after the Portuguese Round in Portimao.

Razgatlioglu, in turn, is now 34 points clear of Andrea Locatelli, who is only one point ahead of Alvaro Bautista in the battle for third place.

Full World Superbike riders' standings after the Superpole Race at the Italian Round are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Italian Round | Round 4, Superpole Race

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R173
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR144
3Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1110
4Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R109
5Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R94
6Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R66
7Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R62
8Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R53
9Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99848
10Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R47
11Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR47
12Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R143
13Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R141
14Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99839
15Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R34
16Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R22
17Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR15
18Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R9
19Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R18
20Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R7
21Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R13
22Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2
23Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
24Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
25Gabriele RuiuITABmaxBMW M1000 RR0
26Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

