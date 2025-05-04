2025 Italian WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results

Full results from the Superpole Race at the Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Nicolo Bulega took his second victory from two races at the 2025 Italian WorldSBK, beating Toprak Razgatlioglu by 1.4 seconds.

Razgatlioglu tried to pressure Bulega early, but was never close enough to launch a proper attack for the lead, and his pace simply wasn't strong enough to go with an unimpeded Bulega.

Alvaro Bautista took third place, six seconds behind Bulega and a second ahead of Sam Lowes in fourth.

Xavi Vierge finished where he started in fifth, ahead of Danilo Petrucci who went from 13th to sixth.

Andrea Locatelli was seventh, ahead of Andrea Iannone who was battling for fourth when he was given a double long lap penalty for a jump start which dropped him to the back end of the top-10.

Michael van der Mark took the final point in ninth place and the final spot on the front three rows of the grid for Race 2.

Full World Superbike results from the Superpole Race at Cremona are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | Superpole Race

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1.456
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R6.060
4Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R7.154
5Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R10.838
6Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R11.328
7Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R112.627
8Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R12.864
9Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR13.362
10Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R114.290
11Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R14.742
12Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99814.952
13Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R116.165
14Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R17.208
15Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR17.507
16Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R119.242
17Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R19.471
18Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99819.849
19Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R120.904
20Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R125.885
21Gabriele RuiuITABmaxDucati Panigale V4 R34.146
22Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R38.914
DNFIker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
DNFTarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 Feature
23h ago
Verdict from Miami paddock insider as one F1 team badly struggles
Fernando Alonso
WSBK News
5m ago
Italian WorldSBK setup improvements “not enough” for Alvaro Bautista in Superpole Race
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
24m ago
Gigi Dall’Igna points out what Pecco Bagnaia lacked that Ducati were “expecting”
Gigi Dall'Igna
MotoGP News
28m ago
“I broke every rib” like Jorge Martin, “the problem then is…”
Jorge Martin
F1 News
50m ago
Fear for Lewis Hamilton: “A danger he will say ‘I don’t want this anymore’”
Lewis Hamilton

More News

WSBK Results
58m ago
2025 Italian WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Superpole Race
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
1h ago
2025 Italian WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Ex-MotoGP rider wins his first King of the Baggers race
Loris Baz
F1 News
1h ago
Liam Lawson: “Heading for concrete wall,” Fernando Alonso “left me no space”
Liam Lawson
F1 News
1h ago
F1 drivers told to copy Max Verstappen as he finds cheeky gains at F1 Miami GP
Norris, Verstappen