2025 Italian WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results

Nicolo Bulega took his second victory from two races at the 2025 Italian WorldSBK, beating Toprak Razgatlioglu by 1.4 seconds.

Razgatlioglu tried to pressure Bulega early, but was never close enough to launch a proper attack for the lead, and his pace simply wasn't strong enough to go with an unimpeded Bulega.

Alvaro Bautista took third place, six seconds behind Bulega and a second ahead of Sam Lowes in fourth.

Xavi Vierge finished where he started in fifth, ahead of Danilo Petrucci who went from 13th to sixth.

Andrea Locatelli was seventh, ahead of Andrea Iannone who was battling for fourth when he was given a double long lap penalty for a jump start which dropped him to the back end of the top-10.

Michael van der Mark took the final point in ninth place and the final spot on the front three rows of the grid for Race 2.

Full World Superbike results from the Superpole Race at Cremona are below.