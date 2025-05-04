2025 Italian WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results
Full results from the Superpole Race at the Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit.
Nicolo Bulega took his second victory from two races at the 2025 Italian WorldSBK, beating Toprak Razgatlioglu by 1.4 seconds.
Razgatlioglu tried to pressure Bulega early, but was never close enough to launch a proper attack for the lead, and his pace simply wasn't strong enough to go with an unimpeded Bulega.
Alvaro Bautista took third place, six seconds behind Bulega and a second ahead of Sam Lowes in fourth.
Xavi Vierge finished where he started in fifth, ahead of Danilo Petrucci who went from 13th to sixth.
Andrea Locatelli was seventh, ahead of Andrea Iannone who was battling for fourth when he was given a double long lap penalty for a jump start which dropped him to the back end of the top-10.
Michael van der Mark took the final point in ninth place and the final spot on the front three rows of the grid for Race 2.
Full World Superbike results from the Superpole Race at Cremona are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | Superpole Race
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1.456
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|6.060
|4
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|7.154
|5
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|10.838
|6
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|11.328
|7
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|12.627
|8
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|12.864
|9
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|13.362
|10
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|14.290
|11
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|14.742
|12
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|14.952
|13
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|16.165
|14
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|17.208
|15
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|17.507
|16
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|19.242
|17
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|19.471
|18
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|19.849
|19
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|20.904
|20
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|25.885
|21
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|34.146
|22
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|38.914
|DNF
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF
|DNF
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF