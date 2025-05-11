Scott Redding teases road racing future: “I would consider it”

WorldSBK racer and former Grand Prix winner Scott Redding says he would “consider” competing in road racing in the future.

The Bonovo Ducati rider, who currently sits 10th in the 2025 World Superbike standings, attended the North West 200 for the first time on Saturday for the 2025 edition.

Redding said he wanted to “see what it’s all about,” during a weekend off from WorldSBK action ahead of the Czech Round at Most on 16–18 May.

“This is the first road race I’ve ever attended as a spectator,” Redding told BBC Sport NI.

“I wanted to come here and see what it’s all about, and it’s actually a lot better than I even expected it to be.

“You watch stuff on the TV and it’s not the same as being here.”

Would Redding want to compete at an event like the North West?

“That’s a question a lot of people have asked me since I’ve been here,” he said.

“It’s one of those things.

“I would consider it, my family maybe have [reservations]. But let’s see what the future brings.”

Redding said he had “goosebumps” when watching the opening race of Saturday: Supertwin Race 1.

“I saw the Supertwins then and I thought ‘That looks fast’, so I am interested to see the Superbikes,” Redding said ahead of Superbike Race 2 on Saturday afternoon.

“Just watching them disappear off down there then was mental, I had goosebumps straight away.

“It’s a hell of an atmosphere and feeling to be here at the North West 200.”