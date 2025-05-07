Alvaro Bautista cautions Toprak Razgatlioglu against becoming “nobody” in MotoGP

Alvaro Bautista insists Toprak Razgatlioglu must fight at the front of MotoGP to retain reputation

Bautista, Razgatlioglu
Bautista, Razgatlioglu

Alvaro Bautista has pointed out a negative aspect if Toprak Razgatlioglu chooses to go to MotoGP.

Razgatlioglu and his manager Kenan Sofuoglu have been talking up a switch from the World Superbike Championship to MotoGP next year.

The BMW rider has reported interest from Yamaha and Honda, who have been linked with imminently sending a significant offer.

Toprak Razgatlioglu warned against becoming a MotoGP 'nobody'

But WorldSBK rival Bautista has cautioned Razgatlioglu.

“I would stay here but I say that because I have raced in the top class and I have experience,” Bautista told GPOne.

“He, on the other hand, having never raced there, it’s obvious he wants to try.

“You have to consider that while among the production based series he is a superstar, but in the premier class if you finish fifth you are nobody.

“It will be up to him. I would not move, but it is right to try and I think if you asked him he would say yes.”

Bautista competed in MotoGP for nine years, riding for Suzuki, Honda, Aprilia and Ducati.

He then won the WorldSBK title in 2022 and 2023, either side of Razgatlioglu’s two titles in the series.

Razgatlioglu has received other stern warnings that, unless he proves himself quickly in MotoGP, he could be dropped.

Other theories suggest that flirting with major MotoGP manufacturers could convince BMW to make a money-spinning offer to keep him in WorldSBK.

On the track, Razgatlioglu is under major pressure from Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega for his championship.

Bulega tops the WorldSBK standings after the Cremona round.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
6m ago
Pramac unveil special livery at Le Mans, Miguel Oliveira's season "starts here"
Miguel Oliveira
RR News
40m ago
John McGuinness after BSB deaths: “People will have nightmares, I still have them”
John McGuinness
MotoGP News
59m ago
Fabio Quartararo gets engine boost, “goosebumps” at home French MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez “to get back to work”; "I don't know what we'll bring" after testing
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP News
1h ago
KTM launches legal dispute with €80 million investor
Stefan Pierer

More News

F1 Feature
1h ago
What’s going on at Alpine? F1 team saga continues amid latest mess
Oliver Oakes and Flavio Briatore
BSB News
2h ago
“I was a row behind” tragic BSB crash, “nothing anyone could do”
Shane Richardson via his Instagram
MotoGP News
2h ago
Aleix Espargaro spots Honda's "biggest problem" behind Marc Marquez
Aleix Espargaro, Marc Marquez, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
"The factory Honda seat is possible - we need to speak about it"
Johann Zarco
MotoGP News
2h ago
"Expectation" at French MotoGP for in-form KTM standard-bearer
Maverick Vinales