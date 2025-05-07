Alvaro Bautista cautions Toprak Razgatlioglu against becoming “nobody” in MotoGP

Alvaro Bautista has pointed out a negative aspect if Toprak Razgatlioglu chooses to go to MotoGP.

Razgatlioglu and his manager Kenan Sofuoglu have been talking up a switch from the World Superbike Championship to MotoGP next year.

The BMW rider has reported interest from Yamaha and Honda, who have been linked with imminently sending a significant offer.

Toprak Razgatlioglu warned against becoming a MotoGP 'nobody'

But WorldSBK rival Bautista has cautioned Razgatlioglu.

“I would stay here but I say that because I have raced in the top class and I have experience,” Bautista told GPOne.

“He, on the other hand, having never raced there, it’s obvious he wants to try.

“You have to consider that while among the production based series he is a superstar, but in the premier class if you finish fifth you are nobody.

“It will be up to him. I would not move, but it is right to try and I think if you asked him he would say yes.”

Bautista competed in MotoGP for nine years, riding for Suzuki, Honda, Aprilia and Ducati.

He then won the WorldSBK title in 2022 and 2023, either side of Razgatlioglu’s two titles in the series.

Razgatlioglu has received other stern warnings that, unless he proves himself quickly in MotoGP, he could be dropped.

Other theories suggest that flirting with major MotoGP manufacturers could convince BMW to make a money-spinning offer to keep him in WorldSBK.

On the track, Razgatlioglu is under major pressure from Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega for his championship.

Bulega tops the WorldSBK standings after the Cremona round.