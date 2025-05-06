Scott Redding shares a harsh “you’re out” warning to Toprak Razgatlioglu about MotoGP

Scott Redding has given a stern warning to Toprak Razgatlioglu about moving to MotoGP.

The World Superbike champion is currently weighing up whether to switch championships next season.

Razgatlioglu is of interest to Honda and Yamaha in MotoGP, leaving BMW with a major job on their hands to keep him.

But Redding insists that the grass isn’t always greener.

“Toprak is the strongest rider in this paddock. He’s a great rider and very talented,” Redding told GPOne.

“His style could also fit areas in MotoGP, and I think he should have gone there earlier.

“It would be a good move for him since he’s made a lot of money and won here in WorldSBK.

“But MotoGP is difficult because, if you don’t prove yourself within two years, you’re out!”

Redding had five years as a MotoGP rider, representing Honda, Ducati and Aprilia.

He rediscovered his top form when entering WorldSBK on a Ducati in 2020.

His warning about the more brutal environment of MotoGP is interesting when regarding Razgatlioglu.

The Turkish phenom is 28 years old already, older than many of the young talents that have recently been promoted into MotoGP.

There is a theory that he could wait until 2027 to enter MotoGP, when Pirelli become the official tyre supplier. Razgatlioglu races with Pirellis in WorldSBK already so could enter with an advantage over riders who are transitioning from Michelins.

Razgatlioglu admitted last week in Cremona that he is negotiating with various brands about his next step.

However, it has also been tipped that by talking to MotoGP manufacturers, Razgatlioglu could tempt BMW to make him a huge-money offer to stay put in WorldSBK.

Razgatlioglu trails Nicolo Bulega, who tops the WorldSBK standings after the weekend's Cremona round.

