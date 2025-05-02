Toprak Razgatlioglu to MotoGP? “I’d like to continue with BMW, but…”

Toprak Razgatlioglu speaks in Cremona about exiting WorldSBK

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu

Toprak Razgatlioglu has offered up another hint about his future plans.

The World Superbikes champion is at the heart of the 2025 rider market in his current series, and in MotoGP too.

Razgatlioglu and his manager Kenan Sofuoglu have made it clear they are interested in a switch to MotoGP.

Honda, who are reportedly preparing a big bid, and Yamaha have been linked with his signature.

“I’d like to continue with BMW because the guys are working hard and I’m doing well,” Razgatlioglu told GPOne before this weekend’s Cremona WorldSBK.

“But they don’t have that in MotoGP.

“We’ll see. Kenan is taking care of that.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu in talks with 'other brands'

Razgatlioglu added: “We’re still discussing with different brands, but I don’t know where I’ll be going.

“As for me, i prefer to stay focused on my job, which is riding the bike.

When I sign, you’ll know…

“Is MotoGP the priority? I talk about that with my manager, Sofuoglu, not with you.”

The intrigue around a move to MotoGP includes the change of tyre supplier to Pirelli, which WorldSBK already uses, in 2027.

It has been mooted that Razgatlioglu could spend a year in WorldSBK on a Honda before moving to MotoGP in 2027 when he would have an advantage over his new rivals.

He said: “I have only tried the Superbike so far but, in two years, they will have Pirellis available, so I could have fun there.

“If a chance to go arises, I’ll try to take advantage of it, since I’ve given enough here.

“To date, however, I’m very happy to be here. Should the opportunity not arrive, I won’t mind.

“In any case, the transition will have to take place by 2027 since, in my opinion, 2028 will already be too late for everything.”

On track, Razgatlioglu’s primary concern will be overhauling Nicolo Bulega who is top of the WorldSBK standings.

But the Turkish rider knows that Cremona is a circuit which suits the Ducatis.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

