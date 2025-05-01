Alvaro Bautista provides update on retirement plan amid Ducati temptation

Alvaro Bautista provides a hint about 2026 plans

Alvaro Bautista
Alvaro Bautista

Alvaro Bautista is again faced with the decision of when to walk away.

The former World Superbikes champion opted to delay retirement last year, and returned for 2025.

He is a respectable fourth in the WorldSBK standings after three rounds, heading to Cremona this weekend.

But his teammate Nicolo Bulega, last year’s championship runner-up and current leader, had usurped Bautista as Ducati’s top man.

The question again arises of when Bautista, aged 40, will call it quits.

“I am really enjoying this year more than last year,” he said in Cremona.

“At the end what is important for me is to keep enjoying my racing.

“Next year we have a new Ducati bike coming, and for the moment I feel like I would like to ride that bike, but still nothing to speak about.

“The atmosphere is good in the team but there is no news yet."

Alvaro Bautista on unique Cremona challenge

Bautista has experienced a rollercoaster campaign while teammate Bulega has battled Toprak Razgatlioglu.

He said: "It's been an extreme start to the season, sometimes on the podium, but also three races without points; so it's not easy to recover from these three mistakes, but we have to move forward, and the important thing is that the feeling with the bike is much better than last year.

“Here at Cremona, it is a new leaf because it is a unique track, and most of us don't have much experience here, we only started racing here last year for most of us.

“I feel like I have more of a margin from last year and that I don't have to always be on the limit like last year. In Australia, it was a mistake from me because I didn't feel the wind changing.

“At Portimao it wasn't my fault, then at Assen I felt like I could be faster than the group I was in and made the move I was trying to make wrong and made a mistake.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
1m ago
Sebastian Vettel reacts to Red Bull return talk: “There’s only one Helmut”
Sebastian Vettel
MotoGP News
11m ago
Enea Bastianini: “When you are uncomfortable, you can’t push”
Enea Bastianini
RR News
34m ago
Davey Todd reveals ‘your life will change’ advice from John McGuinness after Senior TT win
Davey Todd, TAS Racing, Isle of Man TT 2025
MotoGP News
1h ago
Aprilia explain key testing goal after "bad race" for Marco Bezzecchi
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
NASCAR News
1h ago
Chase Elliott reflects on year-long victory drought in NASCAR
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

More News

WSBK News
1h ago
Alvaro Bautista provides update on retirement plan amid Ducati temptation
Alvaro Bautista
WSBK News
1h ago
“Consider all the teams I could change to” drama in WorldSBK rider market
Andrea Locatelli
MotoGP News
1h ago
“Working together” claim as Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia regroup
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia
F1 News
1h ago
Ayrton Senna’s F1 helmet auctioned with a mind-blowing price-tag
Ayrton Senna, McLaren
F1 Feature
1h ago
F1 race contracts: How long will each circuit remain on the calendar?
Race start