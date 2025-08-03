2025 Suzuka 8 Hours - LIVE UPDATES!

Honda and Yamaha are set to duel for victory in the 2025 Suzuka 8 Hours, the world's most prestigious motorcycle endurance race.

Honda is gunning for a record-extending 31st victory in the Japanese endurance classic after MotoGP star Johann Zarco put the factory No. 30 bike he shares with Takumi Takahashi on pole position.

However, there was little to separate between Honda and its homegrown rival Yamaha in Saturday's final qualifying session, with the latter having made an immediate impression on its return as a works team.

The No. 21 Yamaha R1 will be shared by an all-star line-up comprising Jack Miller, Andrea Locatelli and Katsuyuki Nakasuga.

Full-season World Endurance Championship squads like YART Yamaha, Harc-Pro Honda and the factory BMW Motorrad team could also sprint a surprise on Sunday.



The race kicks off at 11:30am JST / 3:30am BST and finishes under the lights at 7:30pm JST / 11:30am BST.