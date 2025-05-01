Big-money rivals set to ‘formalise offer’ for Toprak Razgatlioglu

Toprak Razgatlioglu future takes a big development as offer is prepped

Toprak Razgatlioglu will reportedly be given two big-money options by a rival manufacturer to jump ship from BMW.

Honda are set to “formalise” their offer to sign the World Superbikes champion, Motosprint report.

Talks with his manager Kenan Sofuoglu at the previous WorldSBK round at Assen have led to Honda stepping up their interest, the report claims.

Honda are ready to pay “astronomical figures” on a two-year deal to keep Razgatlioglu in WorldSBK in 2026 and 2027.

The Japanese brand would also offer Razgatlioglu a second option which would lead him to MotoGP.

He would ride a Honda in WorldSBK in 2026 while undergoing a MotoGP testing programme.

Razgatlioglu would then move across to MotoGP with Honda in 2027, when Pirelli become the official tyre supplier.

The thinking is that Razgatlioglu has already mastered Pirelli tyres in WorldSBK and could steal a march on the adapting MotoGP riders.

Yamaha interest in Toprak Razgatlioglu?

Razgatlioglu is the key to the rider market in both WorldSBK and MotoGP this year.

Honda are not the only interested party.

Yamaha have re-emerged as an interested brand. Razgatlioglu previously won the WorldSBK title with Yamaha, but a MotoGP test did not lead to anything more.

Paolo Pavesio becoming the top boss at Yamaha is a key change which could lead to a reunion with Razgatlioglu.

Their Pramac satellite team was mentioned as a destination, and Sofuoglu opted not to dismiss it, because of their close support from the factory.

Razgatlioglu is back in action this weekend at Cremona, hoping to usurp Nicolo Bulega at the top of the WorldSBK standings.

Between Cremona and the next round at Most, Razgatlioglu’s manager intends to have solved his client’s future, the latest reports claim.

