Andrea Locatelli “can’t wait” for WorldSBK homecoming after maiden win

Andrea Locatelli rolls into Cremona off the back of his maiden WorldSBK win at Assen three weeks ago.

Andrea Locatelli, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Three weeks on from his maiden WorldSBK win at Assen, Andrea Locatelli now faces his home crowd as the Italian Round marks the fifth round of the 2025 season.

The Pata Yamaha rider now sits third in the championship standings having become the first rider to win a World Superbike race while not riding a Ducati or BMW since Alex Lowes won Race 2 at Phillip Island last year on a Kawasaki.

Locatelli – who welcomes Jonathan Rea back into the Pata Yamaha garage this weekend for the first time since the final preseason test in Australia, the Northern Irish rider finally making his return to racing after two months out through injury – said his maiden victory, which came after a record 154 starts, had finally had chance to settle in after a few weeks off.

“I have had some time for the win in Assen to feel real at home now, it was an incredible feeling, like a dream,” Locatelli said ahead of his home round at Cremona.

“Now I can’t wait to race at my home round in Cremona, we want to take the positive feeling forward – the track is quite tricky but we have a good base, the goal is to work well from Friday in free practice and try to be fast in every session to arrive ready for Race 1.

“We also know from last year that Superpole is really important to get a good start position.

“I’m looking forward to the weekend, I hope to see many fans again in the grandstands and put on a good show for everyone!

“As always, we keep believing in ourselves and in our work with Yamaha and the team – and push to be fighting for the podium again.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

