Ian Hutchinson: “I get a bit suckered in, I really still want to race here"

Ian Hutchinson says he still gets “a bit suckered in” by short circuit racing as he prepares for this year’s roads campaign.

Ian Hutchinson on MLav Racing BMW M1000 RR. Credit: Instagram/MLav Racing/Isle of Man TT.
Ian Hutchinson on MLav Racing BMW M1000 RR. Credit: Instagram/MLav Racing/Isle of Man TT.

Ian Hutchinson was back on the National Superstock grid at last weekend’s Oulton Park BSB, and the 16-time TT winner admitted that he still gets “suckered in” by his competitive desire to race at the short circuit meetings.

Hutchinson finished 10th in the only scheduled Superstock race, a solid result for a rider who has not raced at British Championship level for three years.

Qualifying 15th, he dropped back off the start, but reached ninth place before dropping back to 10th on the final lap.

“It’s been good,” Hutchinson said of the Oulton Park weekend, speaking to Crash.net.

“Obviously, everything has been late with getting the new bike, but it’s [racing Superstock] a good thing for us to do.

“I went a little bit slower in qualifying than I did in practice, which I wasn’t expecting to do so I was further back on the grid.

“I think the end result was good for what we need for the roads.

“I get a bit suckered in and I really still want to race here, I love it. But I haven’t done a race start in British Championship since 2022.

“So I was bad off the line, then getting passed by loads [of riders] into turn one; I think I was 20th on lap one, [and] I got back to ninth.

“Then I thought there was another lap left but there wasn’t, so I got passed into the last corner and I didn’t block it at all because I thought there was another lap left.

“But to finish 10th, it was a good starting point for us from where I was last year.”

Hutchinson, and teammate Mike Browne, will head to the North West 200 this week with the MLav Racing team for the first road racing event for the team put together by Michael Laverty.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
8m ago
Remy Gardner in top 10 at Italian WorldSBK but “not the Sunday we were hoping for”
Remy Gardner, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Le Mans News
13m ago
2025 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans group photo
F1 News
18m ago
Christian Horner reacts to Zak Brown’s mocking ‘tyre water’ bottle in Miami
Zak Brown and Christian Horner
WSBK News
30m ago
Danilo Petrucci in WorldSBK: "We want to talk" to "change the rules"
Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Le Mans News
36m ago
Ferrari receives major BoP hit for Spa WEC race
Ferrari 499P

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Mick Schumacher "on shortlist" of F1 team for 2026
Mick Schumacher
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari radio drama “meaningless” amid more severe issue
Lewis Hamilton
RR News
1h ago
North West 200 releases statement after Oulton Park BSB “tragedy”
Owen Jenner, 2025 Oulton Park BSB test (Supersport). Credit: Facebook/Owen Jenner Racing.
RR News
1h ago
Ian Hutchinson: “I get a bit suckered in, I really still want to race here"
Ian Hutchinson on MLav Racing BMW M1000 RR. Credit: Instagram/MLav Racing/Isle of Man TT.
F1 News
1h ago
Michael Schumacher now: Skiing accident means F1 icon is out of the public eye - what do we know?