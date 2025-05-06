North West 200 releases statement after Oulton Park BSB “tragedy”

Ahead of the 2025 edition of the North West 200, the event has released a statement on the death of two riders at the opening round of this year’s British Superbike Championship season at Oulton Park.

21-year-old Owen Jenner and 29-year-old Shane Richardson both died as a result of injuries they sustained in a crash at the first corner of Supersport Race 2 at the Oulton Park BSB on Monday 5 May.

Since the announcement of the passing of Jenner and Richardson by BSB promoter MSVR, numerous riders have given their tributes to the two, in particular three-time British Champion Jenner who had grown up racing in the BSB series and had therefore become well known within the paddock.

The North West 200 also put out a statement on Monday evening, published on their social media channels.

It reads: “The motorcycle racing world is a small and closely knit one. We share our successes and feel the pain of our tragedies.

“That is very much the case tonight following the awful news that has come from the Oulton Park BSB meeting where Owen Jenner and Shane Richardson lost their lives earlier today.

“Everyone at the Briggs Equipment North West 200 is thinking of Owen [Jenner] and Shane [Richardson] tonight, of their families, friends, and fellow competitors, some of whom are now traveling to the NW200.

“We also wish a full and rapid recovery to the other riders who were injured in today's tragic incident.”