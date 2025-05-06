Tributes pour in after Oulton Park BSB Supersport tragedy

The motorcycle racing community has paid tribute to Owen Jenner and Shane Richardson after the two were killed in a first corner crash in Supersport Race 2 at the Oulton Park BSB.

Richardson and reigning British GP2 Champion Jenner both died as a result of injuries sustained in a first corner crash in British Supersport Race 2 at the Oulton Park BSB.

The incident resulted in the cancellation of the remainder of the racing scheduled for the Bank Holiday Monday round that opened the 2025 BSB season.

Tributes have been paid to both riders by members of the motorcycle racing community since their respective deaths were confirmed.

“Owen, you were always smiling, just a young kid chasing your dream and having fun along the way,” wrote PBM Ducati rider Glenn Irwin in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Shane, I didn’t know you personally, but watching videos and photos of your little family on Instagram I can see how much of an amazing dad and partner you are along with being a top rider.

Owen you were always smiling, just a young kid chasing your dream and having fun along the way. 💔

— Glenn Irwin (@GIrwinRacing) May 6, 2025

“Rest in peace, boys – life can be so, so cruel. We will continue to offer support to your families in the coming times ahead.

“My thoughts go to the entire BSB team of organisers, marshals, medics, and the wider community.”

“Progressed today but don’t have a lot to say,” wrote Cheshire Mouldings Ducati rider Rory Skinner in an Instagram post.

“Gutted is an understatement.

“The sport can be too cruel at times. Thoughts and condolences to everyone and their families involved in today’s incident.”

Reigning BSB Champion Kyle Ryde wrote in his own post: “Had a better second race today in fourth.

“But [it] means nothing.

“Today’s a sh*t one. I send all my love to those families who lost loved ones – and best wishes to all others hurt.”

National Superstock rider Kam Dixon said he “lost a brother today”.

“There really wasn’t anyone like our OJ [Owen Jenner]. This kid was such a talent and will always be in my heart, he was the best mate.

“Not many people can say they have won three British Championships. Love you mate.

“My thoughts extend to the family and friends of Shane Richardson who also lost his life in this tragic crash.

“My best wishes are with everyone involved.”

MotoAmerica also paid tribute to Richardson, who had been a race winner in the American series’ Superstock class.

“MotoAmerica is saddened to report that former MotoAmerica Stock 1000 race winner Shane Richardson was one of two racers killed today in a multi-bike, chain-reaction crash during a British Supersport Championship race at Oulton Park in Cheshire, England,,” MotoAmerica’s statement reads.

“The New Zealander was 29 years old.

“MotoAmerica fans will likely recall the fun-loving group of Kiwis that traveled in an old bus to the races in 2018, with Richardson doing the racing and his best mate Seth Devereux spinning the wrenches on the team’s Woolich Racing Kawasakis.

“The highlight for the team during its stint in MotoAmerica was Richardson’s Stock 1000 victory at Road America on June 3, 2018.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, friends, and teammates of Richardson and Jenner as well as to Motorsport Vision Racing, the promoters of the British Superbike Series.”