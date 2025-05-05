Two deaths confirmed after Oulton Park BSB Supersport crash

Two riders have been killed in the crash that saw Race 2 for the British Supersport Championship red flagged at the Oulton Park BSB.

A total of 11 riders were involved in the crash at turn one on the opening lap of Supersport Race 2, an incident which resulted in the cancellation of the remaining scheduled races, including Supersport Race 2 and BSB Race 3.

Of the 11 riders involved, three suffered significant injuries.

Among these were 29-year-old Shane Richardson and 21-year-old Owen Jenner, both of whom were fatally injured in the crash.

“Owen Jenner (21) was initially treated trackside and then taken to the circuit medical centre, where despite further resuscitation treatment, he died from a catastrophic head injury,” a statement released by BSB promoter MSVR and the series’ sanctioning body, the MCRCB, reads.

It continues: “Shane Richardson (29) was initially treated trackside and then taken to the circuit medical centre before being transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital with severe chest injuries. He died prior to arrival.”

47-year-old Tom Tunstall was also taken to hospital having suffered “significant back and abdominal injuries”.

Five further riders were treated at the circuit medical centre with minor injuries. These were: Carl Harris, Max Morgan, Cameron Hall, Freddie Barnes, and Morgan McLaren-Wood.

Three riders were involved in the incident but were uninjured: Lewis Jones, Corey Tinker, and George Edwards.